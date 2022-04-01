ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April Free Homeschooling Printables

By Naomi White
Cover picture for the articleElementary Homeschool, Homeschool Resources, Homeschooling Freebies, Printables, Spring Fun. Spring is here!! Hurray!! Maybe you’re someone who gets out and enjoys the sunshine, warmer weather, and budding flowers, or someone who is keeping the allergy medicine and tissue companies in business this time of year…or perhaps you’re someone like me who...

Calhoun County Journal

Homeschoolers’ Computer Class in Anniston

If you are a homeschool parent that would like to participate in a Homeschooler’s computer class on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on 722 W 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201. Offered first Friday of every month, homeschoolers are invited to learn how to do everything fro spreadsheets and resume writing to coding and creating graphics. Offered at the Carver Branch Library, 722 West 14th Street, Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
Project Self-Sufficiency

Free Community Parenting Classes Start in April

Therapist and author Diane Lang will offer free, virtual parenting classes to the community through Project Self-Sufficiency.Diane Lang. Therapist and author Diane Lang will facilitate Project Self-Sufficiency parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in April. Participants will learn about the different stages of physical and emotional development during infancy, childhood and adolescence, as well as techniques for positive discipline and improved communication. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12th – May 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Classes are co-sponsored by the Sussex County Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
