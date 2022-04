Cleveland enters a new era of baseball as the team will debut its new name and logo in a regular season MLB game for the first time on April 7. The Cleveland Guardians begin the season against the Kansas City Royals on April 7 on the road. The Guardians will play a four-game series from April 7-April 11 in Kansas City before traveling to Cincinnati for a two-game series. They will play its first home game on April 15 against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO