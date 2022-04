The cost of living squeeze will get stronger in April as households face soaring bills on top of a 1.25 percentage point national insurance hike to help pay for health and social care.The state pension and some benefits will be uprated by 3.1% in April – but inflation could hit a 40-year high of 8.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).Here are some ways people could try to ease some of the squeeze on their finances:1. Use free budgeting toolsGet on top of your outgoings so you can cut back on any...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO