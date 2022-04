Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. has made the Royals’ Opening Day 28-man roster. The young shortstop is listed as MLB.com’s number one overall prospect in baseball for the 2022 season. It’s unclear where exactly Witt will slot into the lineup and where he will play on the diamond, but it’s encouraging news that one of the sport’s brightest young talents will be available from the start.

