Michigan State basketball legacy player enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After being unceremoniously booted from the NCAA Tournament by the Miami Hurricanes, the Auburn Tigers ended their 2022 season with a lot more questions than answers. By the looks of it, Bruce Pearl is going to lose his two best players, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, to the NBA Draft. Smith is a potential top lottery pick in this year?s draft, with Kessler slowly climbing to the middle of the first round in recent mock drafts.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO