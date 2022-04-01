Michigan State basketball legacy player enters NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Michigan State legacy player, Davis Smith, he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Smith, who is...detroitsportsnation.com
According to Michigan State legacy player, Davis Smith, he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Smith, who is...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0