Leesville, LA

John Edwin Clady Sr.

By Obituary Staff
theleesvilleleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA celebration of life service will be held for John Edwin Clady Sr. at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Jeane’s Funeral Service in Leesville with Chaplain Alan Simmons officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday,...

www.theleesvilleleader.com

Black Hills Pioneer

Edwin P. Kapsa, 75

Edwin P. Kapsa, 75, of Whitewood, passed away on March 22,2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City as the result of a fall. Ed was born in Belle Fourche, on June 16, 1946, to George and Florence (Snoozy) Kapsa. His family moved to Spearfish in 1951. Ed was raised on a dairy farm east of Spearfish and attended the LAB school at Black Hills State Teacher’s College. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 1964. He was a member of the National Guard for six years, was in partnership with his father raising mink, and started his career in construction by working as a brick mason for Northern Hills Masonry. He married Kay Shaykett on Oct. 20, 1973. They lived east of Spearfish where their two daughters Megan and Stephanie were born. He and his wife, Kay, started Kapsa Construction in 1975, a career which lasted nearly 50 years. Ed also had a large farrow to finish hog operation and a multi level marketing business that he ran congruently with the construction company for several years. In 1986 he moved his family to Monument, Colo., where they lived and built homes for 17 years. They returned to the Whitewood area in 2002, where they presently reside. He continued building custom homes in the Black Hills area until January 2022.
WHITEWOOD, SD
Action News Jax

Fatal crash on Roosevelt

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. — A woman jumped from a moving car in between Roosevelt intersection of interstate 95 and westbound. At approximately 12:50 a.m. a Dodge truck traveling northbound from I95 to I 10 West heading towards the entrance ramp. A woman, seated in the front passenger seat jumped out of the moving vehicle.

