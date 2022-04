Next month, the awesomely theatrical Philly metal-punk band Devil Master will release their new LP Ecstasies of Never Ending Night, the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2019 debut Satan Spits On Children Of Light the new album once again finds the band wallowing in the aesthetics of different underground metal and hardcore scenes from the ’80s. They recorded it live to tape with Blood Incantation producer Pete deBoer, and it features their newest member, the Power Trip/Iron Age/Mammoth Grinder drummer Chris Ulsh. (For Devil Master purposes, Ulsh will now be known as Festering Terror In Deepest Catacomb.)

