Village residents install fake 'speed camera' in a bid to slow down motorists after 'council erased speed bumps by resurfacing road'

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Village residents have installed their own fake 'speed camera' to try and slow down traffic after concerns of an increasing number of cars breaking the 20mph speed limit.

Locals in Rockcliffe Way, in Eighton Banks, Gateshead, have decided to take matters into their own hands with a DIY look-alike speed camera after growing worry about their roads becoming a 'potential death trap'.

The fake camera aims to stop drivers from speeding as road signs instructing them to drive no faster than 20mph have been ignored.

Filmmaker Jonny Lindsay, who has lived there for 14 years, said: 'There hasn't been a crash but we think it's only a matter of time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCDnz_0ewqUBKu00
Locals in Rockcliffe Way, in Eighton Banks, Gateshead, have decided to take matters into their own hands after growing worry about their roads becoming a 'potential death trap'. Filmmaker Jonny Lindsay, pictured, who has lived there for 14 years, said: 'There hasn't been a crash but we think it's only a matter of time'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD894_0ewqUBKu00
Gateshead Council have recently resurfaced the road, which Mr Lindsay says has taken it to the height of the speed bumps in the vicinity

Eighton Banks is a historic village next to the Bowes Railway line that is used by horse riders, dog walkers and cyclists.

The fake camera went up on Rockcliffe Way this week, with locals adding it was too early to say whether it was having any effect or not yet.

Gateshead Council have recently resurfaced the road, which Mr Lindsay says has taken it to the height of the speed bumps in the vicinity.

Mr Lindsay added that a new 'chicane' has been built on a corner opposite a public bridleway and cars now speed up to get through as quickly as possible.

The local added: 'If this camera temporarily slows down cars, lorries and buses and makes the road safer, it can only be a good thing.

'All we ask is for Gateshead Council to investigate and consider replacing the speed humps to calm the traffic before things get seriously worse.'

He revealed that a petition has also been started to get effective speed humps installed on the road.

A Gateshead Council spokesperson said: 'It's good that local residents in Eighton Banks are concerned about road safety, we share their concerns and we will support them where possible to address problems with speeding drivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tw9my_0ewqUBKu00
Jonny Lindsay (pictured) from Eighton Banks, Gateshead, erected a speed camera outside his after drivers were ignoring the 20mph speed limit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vdB0_0ewqUBKu00
The DIY camera went up on Rockcliffe Way this week, with locals adding it was too early to say whether it was having any effect or not yet

'We have had speed reduction measures in place on Rockcliffe Way for several years. We are aware of an issue with some of the speed cushions and we are looking to programme some remedial work to help reduce speeds.

'We will arrange for a member of our team to inspect this location to examine what more we can do to encourage compliance with the 30mph and 20mph speed limits.'

Putting up a fake or DIY speed camera is not illegal, but such activity is not encouraged, the UK police previously reported.

However, people who have done so in the past have found themselves in danger of civil action from councils if put up on their land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjuC0_0ewqUBKu00
A Gateshead Council spokesperson said: 'It's good that local residents in Eighton Banks are concerned about road safety, we share their concerns and we will support them where possible to address problems with speeding drivers'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KssIz_0ewqUBKu00
Putting up a fake or DIY speed camera is not illegal, but such activity is not encouraged, the UK police previously reported. However, people who have done so in the past have found themselves in danger of civil action from councils if put up on their land

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: 'We are committed to making our roads as safe as possible and are aware of some concerns raised in this particular location.

'In the last five years, we have had three recorded minor injury collisions reported on this road – but as part of Operation Modero, we are currently exploring a range of measures to offer reassurance to the community and reduce the number of collisions.

'Speed cameras are just one of the many deterrents we use across the Force to ensure motorists are not driving in excess of the speed limit.

'Drivers travelling at excess speed is often a contributory factor in serious and fatal road traffic collisions, so as a result, we will continue to actively enforce speed limits across our Force area when it is appropriate to do so.

'We will continue to do all we can to improve road safety across Northumbria and would ask anyone with concerns about speeding in their area to contact us.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

