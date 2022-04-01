This is an Auction for Vintage Corvettes: Mecum Houston 2022

This potent V6-powered NSX is a track beast. Whether you're a Japanese car enthusiast, American muscle car lover, or German engineering maverick, there are a few models that we can all appreciate in one way or another. However, today the focus is on a particular sleek sports car from the land of the rising sun with more than enough power for drifting, drag racing, or road racing. This is one of the most iconic cars to ever grace the Japanese Domestic Market and has since joined the ranks of the Supra and GTR as one of the most valuable cars ever made. Then, of course, we're talking about the incredible Acura NSX, which has become a scarce find nowadays, with automotive enthusiasts everywhere frothing at the mouth for the chance to own one.
