ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

This is an Auction for Vintage Corvettes: Mecum Houston 2022

vette-vues.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love Corvettes and have some extra time this weekend, we have the car event for you! The Mecum Collector Car Auction will be held this weekend in Houston, Texas. This auction features 71 Corvettes that range from 1954 to two 2022s. There are also plenty of other...

vette-vues.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As Spring Arrives

Check out cars for sale that popped up on Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as spring arrives.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1970 Chevelle SS Up Against 1972 Dodge Demon In A Drag Race: Video

Don’t get it twisted – horsepower means a lot in a drag race, but there’s more to consider than just ponies when it comes to blasting down the 1320. Gearing, vehicle weight, and driver skill can all play a critical role in the final ET and trap speed, as seen in the following matchup between a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS and 1972 Dodge Demon.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Corvette#Used Cars#Online Auction#Vehicles#Mecum
Motorious

1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark Sports Ultra-Rare Engine Option

This crazy classic car is the supercharged V8 racer that no one expected. In the 1950s, two competing cars constantly fought for the title of America's favorite luxury sedan/coupe. These vehicles came from manufacturers who had been at each other's throats for decades by that point and still reigns true to this day. We're talking about Ford and Chevy; more specifically, we're talking about the Fairlane and Impala. These two cars were direct competitors back in the day, and classic automotive enthusiasts still fight about it. You can get a piece of the action in this excellent condition 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark. This car has made great attributes both under the hood and inside the car but first, let's talk about the incredible exterior quality and how it's been maintained after all these years.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Will The 2023 Corvette Z06 Offer Outboard Exhaust Outlets?

General Motors pulled the sheets on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 last October, introducing an all-new, next-level performance model variant for the mid-engine C8 Corvette. Press photos of the new Corvette Z06 show the sports car equipped with four centrally placed exhaust pipes – however, GM Authority also has photos of a Corvette Z06 test vehicle equipped with outboard exhaust outlets. So then, what exactly is going on here?
CARS
Robb Report

Eric Clapton’s Rare Rolex Daytona Could Fetch up to $1.6 Million at Auction This Spring

Click here to read the full article. We all know Eric Clapton has good taste in guitars, but, apparently, he’s no slouch when it comes to picking a good watch, too. Case in point: This coveted Rolex christened the “Crazy Doc” that will go under the gavel at Phillips this May. The wristwatch in question was formerly part of the musician’s collection and will be the star lot of the upcoming Geneva watch auction on May 7 and 8. Billed as one of the most important Rolex Daytonas ever to be offered at auction, it is the only known yellow-gold Reference 6239...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Forest Of Abandoned Muscle Cars Has Uncertain Future

This tumultuous collection is one of the most overgrown gatherings of American Muscle cars we’ve ever seen. Classic cars are the most simultaneously beloved and abused vehicles on the American performance car market. Usually, you'll see the cars either wholly restored on the drag strip or car show or rotting away in some abandoned garage. Some of those muscle cars aren't even given the luxury of enclosed storage space and end up rotting away in the outdoors. Of course, we certainly can't judge the owners for this as quite a few circumstances could have led to something like it, but it is still a sorrowful sight for us car enthusiasts. Here is a prime example of what happens when life hits you where it hurts, in your muscle cars.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Six Door 1997 Ford F-350 With Nine-Inch Lift Kit Up For Auction

When it comes to trucks, bigger is often better, which is precisely why we’ve seen crazy concoctions including a number of six-wheeled or even six-doored pickups over the years. The latest is this wild 1997 Ford F-350 currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which boasts some pretty impressive numbers including a grand total of six doors, a total of 9 inches of lift, and giant 38-inch tires to satisfy those that want to leave an impression on bystanders whether they go.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is A Perfect Restomod

This beefed up Chevy racer is the craziest Camaro we’ve seen yet as it was custom built for performance and style. The legendary Chevrolet Camaro is an industry icon within the classic automotive community as it was the first to take on the Mustang in the battle of the pony cars. While the war story mentioned above is quite lengthy and complicated, it can be explained in much simpler terms. Basically, you had Ford's prized pony car, the Mustang, battling against GM's Firebird and Camaro. Of course, you can argue who actually won, but it is evident that the Camaro became one of the most revered and respected cars in America in its effort to dethrone its rival. Unlike its competitors, it came out of the gate with some of the craziest engine options Chevy had to offer, and now those same features bring in a ton of attention from collectors around the globe.
CARS
MotorAuthority

1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe sells for $2.365M

Before it was wiped out in the Great Depression, Duesenberg was one of the greatest American automakers. This 1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe auctioned off by Mecum at its Glendale, Arizona, sale earlier in March for $2.365 million shows how the company achieved its stellar reputation. Much of...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

2004 Acura NSX Is A Legendary Japanese Supercar

This potent V6-powered NSX is a track beast. Whether you're a Japanese car enthusiast, American muscle car lover, or German engineering maverick, there are a few models that we can all appreciate in one way or another. However, today the focus is on a particular sleek sports car from the land of the rising sun with more than enough power for drifting, drag racing, or road racing. This is one of the most iconic cars to ever grace the Japanese Domestic Market and has since joined the ranks of the Supra and GTR as one of the most valuable cars ever made. Then, of course, we're talking about the incredible Acura NSX, which has become a scarce find nowadays, with automotive enthusiasts everywhere frothing at the mouth for the chance to own one.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Steering Wheel Now Available

The S550-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 came into this world and left rather abruptly after just a small handful of model years packing FoMoCo’s glorious 5.2L Voodoo V8. Ford Authority was the first to report on the GT350’s demise back in April 2020, and the very last example of this track-oriented model rolled off the assembly line early last year. That doesn’t mean that The Blue Oval will stop making and selling parts for the beloved model, however, as this new 2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R steering wheel proves.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy