What These Famous New Yorkers’ Signatures Are Worth on eBay

Until March 2021, Christine Espinal was living in Yonkers, New York, in her own apartment. Which meant that the spatial designer for home decor shop Lichen was commuting over an hour to its storefront in East Williamsburg. Needless to say, “the second I saw on Instagram that someone had availability in Brooklyn, I drove down,” says Espinal. It’s rare to find a New York City bedroom for rent with a window and a closet, not to mention it was only a 10-minute walk to the shop. Espinal signed the lease on sight. Originally tucked away in one of the duplex apartment’s lower-floor rooms—she shares the place with two other creatives—she paid her roommate dues and moved up to the highly coveted, sun-filled loft over the summer.
