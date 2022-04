Polk County is considering new ways to fill a mental health care shortage that has left hundreds of children waiting for services — many for more than a year.Why it matters: Delays in assistance for children can prolong suffering, contribute to health issues and potentially hamper their long-term development.Driving the news: Supervisors are considering a retention and recruitment program for mental health professionals who agree to work in the county for multiple years.Student loan repayment and other financial incentives are possible.Zoom in: A group of eight mental health care providers in Polk County told supervisors in a meeting last month...

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO