Enid, OK

Library Accepting Poetry Submissions

enid.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleENID, OK (April 1, 2022)— The Enid Public Library is celebrating National Poetry Month in April by taking poetry submissions. Community members of all ages are invited to share a poem with the library. All submitted...

www.enid.org

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this month

It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crisis Center of West Texas to host Art Against Assault, now accepting submissions

The Crisis Center of West Texas will host the Art Against Assault exhibit during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.  The community art exhibit will open at 7 p.m. on April 29 at the Cactus House in Odessa. The purpose of the event is to spread awareness about sexual assault and create a safe space for survivors. The exhibit is holding an open call for artists (professional and amateurs) to create pieces that promote consent, create conversation and demand change. The exhibit will accept all mediums, as long as the art is on the theme, including photography, music, songs, drawings, poetry, spoken word, paintings, mixed media, canvas, sculptures, collages, etc. Artists may remain anonymous if they wish to do so. Submissions are due April 22 to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSTmCZksLRrTt-VfteJy2Sapalqlfx5KSSMSoSyWOF9Ra2tQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3jgc5dkJ4TyhlOw9VEQQTkArxN74_m_BOfLpir4D_8ne39CPUop0InhEA.
ODESSA, TX
WHYY

Loretta Ross’ Antidote to Cancel Culture

Calling people out on social media for bad behavior, offensive speech, or views or opinions that you don’t share has become commonplace. This public shaming can lead to what some refer to as “cancel culture.” But scholar and activist LORETTA ROSS says it isn’t an effective way to open minds, address injustices or hold people accountable. She advocates for calling people in instead of calling them out, which means having honest and often uncomfortable conversations.
ENTERTAINMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Submissions for 2022 Congressional Art Competition now being accepted

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas District 13) said that it is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The news release states that all high school students in Texas’ 13th Congressional District are invited to participate in the contest. The winner’s artwork will be displayed in […]
TEXAS STATE
Daily Cardinal

Poetry books to read in 2022

Following her election as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Amanda Gorman published her first collection of poetry with her book, “Call Us What We Carry.” This collection covers topics such as racism, COVID-19, the relationship to history and more. Gorman dives into her poetry with words that hit close to the heart of anyone reading. Her connection to events that are affecting people all around the world makes for an extraordinary collection of poems.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kingsport Times-News

Sunday Stories invites you to share your 'scrapbook' photos

Sunday Stories invites you to share life’s memorable moments each week in our scrapbook galleries, now available online at TimesNews.net and JohnsonCityPress.com. Selected photos also appear in print each week inside Sunday Stories in both newspapers. • Deadlines for themed editions are announced in the section. Stay tuned. •...
PHOTOGRAPHY
thecinemaholic.com

Meaning of the Sign at the End of CODA, Explained

‘CODA’ is a poignant story that follows Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a CODA or Child of Deaf Adults, who is the only hearing member of her family. Even as the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby, a budding singer, gets the chance to attend the Berklee College of Music. Having been the bridge between her family and the hearing world for most of her life, the young protagonist faces a dilemma that is explored in the film’s many nuances.
MOVIES
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
AGRICULTURE
Fstoppers

100 Years of Men in Love: An Accidental Collection

Photos are, at their essence, about acting as a witness to a feeling or emotion. Neal Treadwell and Hugh Nini's accidental collection, 100 Years of Men in Love, is a witness to love and hope. Showing on HereTV, David Millbern's documentary about Nini and Treadwell's collection is well worth the 60 minute investment.
ENTERTAINMENT

