The Foo Fighters canceled the rest of their tour Tuesday as they continue to mourn the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia last week."It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," a statement from the band said. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned."The band had been scheduled to play dozens of concerts, many of which were already sold out, across...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO