Inspiring story of how student with Down syndrome overcame incredible obstacles to become the first in Australia to graduate from university

By Jade Hobman
 3 days ago

An incredible graduate has been celebrated after becoming the first Australian with Down syndrome to complete her university degree, as social media users reacted to her inspiring achievement.

Rachel High, 44, pushed through the struggles of completing a degree, including interpreting academic language and dealing with being an adult student.

'When I first got into uni it was daunting, and I was nervous, a little bit scared, because I had no idea what to expect,' Rachel said.

Her mother Miriam said that her daughter feel incredibly isolated at first because she had no mentor or someone to share university life with.

She said Rachel would say she didn't like uni, no one spoke to her and she got to the point where she didn't want to continue.

'Young students aren't there to look after a middle-aged person with Down syndrome,' Miriam told ABC News.

After ten years of tears, bad days and academic cognitive struggles, Rachel High (pictured) made the grade by possibly being the first with Down syndrome to graduate from university.

She said it was also difficult for her daughter to cope with the demands of academic life, but she was able to get there in the end.

'We found ourselves going through a process of helping her translate, understand and then she was able to write the assignments,' Miriam said.

Rachel got into the university through a foundation course and by participating in a pathway for those with disabilities.

The ambitious student was then admitted into a Bachelor of Arts course, majoring in her beloved drama and screen studies, having grown up 'on the stage'.

Her parents helped her buddy up with someone initially to beat the social blues, and then she was offered a mentor halfway through her degree by the university.

Having those connections and meeting new people helped her get on board and start to enjoy student life.

'I made some friends through my mentors and their friends as well,' Rachel said.

After 10 years of hard work and determination, she said it made her feel great to finally get to the end of a very long journey, after being handed her prized degree last year.

Social media users on LinkedIn loved the 'good news' story and congratulated the graduate.

'Absolutely amazing, congratulations,' one user said, while another gushed, 'what an inspiring story and fabulous achievement'.

One wrote that Rachel should put the degree in a frame next to her 'lovely' photo.

'It will be a reminder for you whenever you're feeling a bit overwhelmed that you have the determination, resilience and ability to not just achieve but to inspire others by what you do.'

Professor Sally Robinson, who supervised Rachel's final research paper, said Rachel's story shows those with intellectual challenges can succeed in university.

'We need to raise our expectations,' she said.

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated each year on March 21, and aims to encourage those with the condition in the community.

Alison Preston, who has a young Down syndrome toddler, told a Christian news site the day was an opportunity for a small global community to show 'how much we love our person who happens to have Down syndrome'.

'I think that my son's life speaks for itself as does our life as a family, and I'd invite anyone who really wonders whether someone with Down syndrome has a quality of life to spend an hour with our family, Ms Preston said.

'I'm not going to shy away from the challenges, but the essence of our lives is love and joy.'

Ms Preston said she met with a Down syndrome community at the Werribee Zoo in Victoria to celebrate and 'it was a wonderful day of music and fun and being together'.

Rachel's professor said those with intellectual disabilities can succeed at university: 'We need to raise our expectations'

Intellectual and behavioral struggles of those with Down syndrome

Problems with thinking

Short attention span

Impulsive behaviour

Slow learning

Poor judgement

Delayed language and speech development

Source: US Department of Health and Human Services

