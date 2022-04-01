ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Potatoes USA: Supporting The Industry

Cover picture for the articleJohn Lundeen with Potatoes USA discusses why supporting the industry...

New organic dairy rule taps down on how to expand herds

A major rule change was rolled out this week for the rapidly growing organic dairy industry in the United States. The USDA Origin of Livestock rule announced this week puts a premium on cows used to produce organic milk. Those cows likely become the “few and the proud” as cows under conventional care will only once be able to transition to organic care.
A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
Farm groups push for allowing growers to plant on protected land

The planting season for commodities like soybeans, corn and spring wheat are getting underway around the country. And with the global supply of those commodities disrupted by the war in Ukraine, some big U.S. farm lobbying groups have an idea about how to increase their output. It involves some changes...
Avian influenza hopping away with U.S. egg supply this Easter

Due to the rapidly rising numbers of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), consumers may be looking at a shortage of eggs this Easter. Egg production has not fully recovered from disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the supply has stabilized, it is still well below pre-pandemic numbers.
Apprenticeships grow future producers

Dale Pratt is the 50th graduate of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. His introduction to dairying was kindled as a youth on his grandfather’s 20-cow dairy farm in northern Utah. He later worked on the Utah State University dairy farm while putting himself through college to earn a degree in animal science. He worked on a conventional dairy in northern Utah after graduation, and then spent two lactation seasons working on a dairy farm in New Zealand. After his experience abroad he worked on a 5,000-cow dairy in southern Utah, where he managed 1,000 acres of irrigated pasture for grazing.
Westlands growers fear groundwater power grab by district general manager

Divisions are deepening within the giant Westlands Water District as some growers fear the district’s longtime, controversial general manager is amassing too much power. In mid-February, district staff proposed new groundwater rules that would give General Manager Tom Birmingham almost total control over how groundwater is accounted for and to which grower accounts it would be credited, according to district growers.
USDA says food inflation rate to soar, highest since 2008

Prices for common elements of the U.S. diet, from poultry and dairy to fruits and vegetables, are rising at double or triple their usual rate, said the government in forecasting the highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years. The Agriculture Department said food prices would rise an average of 5% this year, an abrupt two-point increase from its forecast a month ago.
Expect Chicken, Milk, and Other Groceries to Start Costing You Even More, USDA Says

You probably don't need the USDA to tell you that food prices are up: You've likely been seeing it in the news and paying for it when you go to the grocery store or dine out. But if you're wondering just how bad things have gotten, the USDA is here to offer some perspective — and last week, their findings were that things are still getting worse.
Vilsack makes 3 USDA announcements at 2022 Commodity Classic

Secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack made three announcements at the 2022 Commodity Classic held in New Orleans, Louisiana, earlier this month. The event was his second large public address since returning to USDA leadership in February 2021. “We need to grow this economy from the bottom, up and the middle,...
UK’s largest dairy warns supermarkets face milk shortages unless farmers are paid more

Milk supplies in the UK could start to dwindle as the cost of production is becoming increasingly expensive, the county’s largest dairy has warned.Arla Foods said the costs are increasing at never before seen rates leading farmers struggling to cover expenses.It is calling for higher pay for farmers to ensure they can keep the milk flowing.“Because of the recent crisis, feed, fuel and fertiliser have rocketed and therefore cashflow on the farm is negative,” managing director Ash Amirahmadi said.Over the past seven years, farmers have been producing more milk than called for, however, February saw them produce 2% less and...
