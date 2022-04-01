Jim Carrey Announces He’s ‘Retiring,’ Says He’s ‘Done Enough’

Jim Carrey has almost randomly and spontaneously announced that he is retiring from acting. He recently said that after his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres, he is “fairly serious” about retiring, as he likes his “quiet life.”

“It depends,” he continues. “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break.”

THE CABLE GUY, Leslie Mann, Jim Carrey, Diane Baker, 1996, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

When he’s not acting, he enjoys art and painting. “I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough,” he says. “I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

DUMB AND DUMBER TO, from left: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, 2014. ph: Hopper Stone/©Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This isn’t the first time Carrey has talked about retirement. Back in 2018, he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, hinting at retirement. At the time, he said he “didn’t like what was happening” in the industry.

“I just didn’t want to be in the business anymore,” he said at the time. “I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it’s because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever.”

LIAR LIAR, Jim Carrey, 1997. ©Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Carrey is known for roles in films such as The Cable Guy, Dumb & Dumber (and its sequel), Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (and its sequel), How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Truman Show, Liar Liar, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.