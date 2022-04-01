ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Russell Wilson in Denver, does AFC West have best quarterbacks?

By Liz Mathews
 1 day ago
The NFC West has been a powerhouse in the NFL for the last number of years, with the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl in February. But after some quarterback changes this offseason, is a new division set to take control?

Cody Benjamin over at CBS Sports took a look at each division in the NFL to rank them worst to first based on their likely starting quarterbacks.

“Here, however, we have a truly pristine crop of starters,” Benjamin writes of Broncos Russell Wilson, Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Chargers Justin Herbert and Raiders Derek Carr.

“Mahomes isn’t invincible like he once appeared, but his off-script playmaking keeps the Chiefs in every single game,” Benjamin continues. “Herbert is an elite, prototypical pocket passer who’s only getting better. Wilson is coming off a quieter, injury-marred year, but he remains one of the most poised veterans at the position, and he’s clearly motivated by the change of scenery. Carr is the weak link of the bunch, often turning in top-12 numbers without many big wins to show for it, but that’s not to say he isn’t a rock-solid starter, which he absolutely is.”

The NFC West, as it currently stands, comes in at No. 4 on the list. Perhaps things might change when the Seahawks finally decide who gets the start this season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

