Jenna Bush Hager Shares The One Thing Her Mom Never Mentioned To Her

Jenna Bush Hager recently talked about an awkward incident with her two daughters. They were at the grocery store and her young girls, Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, saw a photo of Jenna on a magazine cover. On the cover, it talked about how Jenna had dropped 30 lbs.

When recalling the moment, Jenna said that she was grateful that her mother never mentioned her weight to her growing up. It clearly rubbed off because Mila asked what lbs are. While talking to co-host Hoda Kotb about the moment, Jenna said that she felt very uncomfortable when an employee then proceeded to read it out loud too!

Jenna Bush Hager said her mom Laura Bush never talked about weight growing up

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO, Jenna Bush, First Lady Laura Bush, (Season 16, aired May 22, 2008), 1992-2009. photo: Paul Drinkwater / © NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Hoda responded, “You know what I love? She didn’t know what ‘lbs’ are. You don’t bring it up.” Jenna added, “I will never. And I had a mother that never (did), and I still felt like a chubby child. But it wasn’t because of her; I think it was because I was chubby.”

Jenna shared that she thinks it is important for parents to talk kindly to themselves in front of their kids. She said that her mom, former first lady Laura Bush, never said bad things about herself in front of her twin girls, Jenna and Barbara.

Jenna said, “She never said things like, ‘Gosh, my hair looks terrible. Or, ‘I look terrible.’ Or ‘This dress looks bad on me.’ And somebody (once) said, ‘Well I can’t believe she never had that talk to herself.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m sure she said it to herself, but she never said it out loud in front of her girls.'”

What a great message for all of us!