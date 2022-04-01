ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jenna Bush Hager Shares The One Thing Her Mom Never Mentioned To Her

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18aHRc_0ewq8VLd00

Jenna Bush Hager recently talked about an awkward incident with her two daughters. They were at the grocery store and her young girls, Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, saw a photo of Jenna on a magazine cover. On the cover, it talked about how Jenna had dropped 30 lbs.

When recalling the moment, Jenna said that she was grateful that her mother never mentioned her weight to her growing up. It clearly rubbed off because Mila asked what lbs are. While talking to co-host Hoda Kotb about the moment, Jenna said that she felt very uncomfortable when an employee then proceeded to read it out loud too!

Jenna Bush Hager said her mom Laura Bush never talked about weight growing up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUYmq_0ewq8VLd00
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO, Jenna Bush, First Lady Laura Bush, (Season 16, aired May 22, 2008), 1992-2009. photo: Paul Drinkwater / © NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Hoda responded, “You know what I love? She didn’t know what ‘lbs’ are. You don’t bring it up.” Jenna added, “I will never. And I had a mother that never (did), and I still felt like a chubby child. But it wasn’t because of her; I think it was because I was chubby.”

Jenna shared that she thinks it is important for parents to talk kindly to themselves in front of their kids. She said that her mom, former first lady Laura Bush, never said bad things about herself in front of her twin girls, Jenna and Barbara.

Jenna said, “She never said things like, ‘Gosh, my hair looks terrible. Or, ‘I look terrible.’ Or ‘This dress looks bad on me.’ And somebody (once) said, ‘Well I can’t believe she never had that talk to herself.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m sure she said it to herself, but she never said it out loud in front of her girls.'”

What a great message for all of us!

Comments / 3

Related
DoYouRemember?

59-Year-Old Demi Moore Looks Ageless And Fashionable In Paris

Actress Demi Moore continues to take fashion risks and they certainly pay off! The 59-year-old looked stunning in an all-black suit to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show this month. The suit was designed by Anthony Vaccarello and has a very low neckline, subtle pinstripes, and gold embellishments. She completed the look with blue gloves, black heels, and simple makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

See Priscilla Presley Now At 76 And What She’s Done To Turn Graceland Into A Success

Priscilla Presley may be best known for her widely publicized marriage to Elvis Presley, but she’s done a lot in life aside from marrying the King of Rock and Roll. The famous pair met when Priscilla was just 14 and Elvis was 24, and they married once Priscilla turned 21. Six years later, the two would divorce after welcoming one child together, Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Laura Bush
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Nahla -- and She's as Tall as Her Mom!

Halle Berry has a tall teenager on her hands! On Wednesday, the Bruised actress shared a rare photograph of her daughter in honor of her 14th birthday. "14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an 'Earth Angel' and I named her Nahla Ariela! Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time,” the 55-year-old star wrote. “Happy Birthday, Nahla boo! ❤️”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppy
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough reunites with ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest and fans go wild

Julianne Hough reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest on Friday – nine years after their split. The actress and her brother Derek Hough were guests on Ryan's On-Air with Ryan Seacrest show, and he wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room. Ryan admitted that his co-hosts feared the interview would be uncomfortable and "awkward", but the former couple quickly put their minds at ease.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Amy Schumer says son Gene, two, will 'most likely have autism' like his dad Chris Fischer: 'Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum'

Amy Schumer shared that she is 'not hoping either way' when it comes to her son Gene David Fischer, two, being diagnosed with autism like his father Chris Fischer. The stand-up comedian, 40, appeared on a new episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, where she spoke candidly about her feelings, revealing she 'doesn't have a preference' when it comes to his diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KGUN 9

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

We Feel So Bad For Her! Hoda Kotb Is Reportedly Heartbroken After Joel Schiffman 'Not Interested' In Getting Back Together

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman called it quits back in January after nearly eight years and two children together, but now sources are saying that the Today Show host is hoping for one more chance. The former couple, who have been co-parenting their two daughters amicably since the split, never ended up tying the knot after a nearly three engagement, but if Kotb gets her way it seems they’ll be giving it another shot.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Kiss In Rare PDA Photo On Instagram

The power couple, who have been dating for less than a year, shared a romantic kiss while dressed to the nines for a fancy occasion. Ant Anstead, 42, and Renee Zellweger, 52, are so in love. The celebrity couple packed on the PDA in a sweet snapshot that the British TV personality posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. They were both dressed in fancy attire while sharing a romantic kiss on the lips. Ant, who looked overjoyed to be kissing his gorgeous gal, wore a dark blue tuxedo, which matched the Oscar winner‘s stylish floral dress.
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy