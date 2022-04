Johnny Davis will not be returning for another season at Wisconsin. The projected lottery pick will be heading to the NBA Draft to continue the rest of his playing career. Davis led the team in scoring with 19.7 points per game. He also led the team in rebounds as well with 8.2 rebounds per game. Davis was a 3-star recruit from Central High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin per the 247Sports Composite. He originally enrolled at Wisconsin in August of 2020.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO