ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Chuck E. Cheese Hosting Sensory Sensitivity Event All Month Long

By Stryker
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have child that has sensory needs, good news. Chuck E. Cheese will be making some changes this month on Sundays. In case you did not know, April is autism awareness month. To shine some light on this month, Chuck E. Cheese wants to help out those children with autism...

1023thebullfm.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull

3K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

569K+

Views

Follow 102.3 The Bull and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mochinut Richardson location held soft opening March 26

Mochinut held a soft opening March 26 at its new Richardson location. The store will be located at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400, Richardson, in the Richland Village shopping center. The restaurant specializes in mochi doughnuts and Korean rice flour hot dogs, according to its website. Mochinut has locations across the country, including in Plano, San Marcos, San Antonio and other Texas cities. 945-899-4202. www.mochinut.com.
RESTAURANTS
Wichita Eagle

Northwest Wichita’s long-awaited Dunkin’ opens this week

The Wichita area’s seventh Dunkin’ store will open this week, and the eighth will follow later this year. Dunkin’ franchisee Dan Day’s new store at 3134 N. Maize Road — which sits just in front of the Sam’s Club store near 29th and Maize Road — is set to open on Wednesday.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls, TX
Restaurants
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
State
Oklahoma State
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
The Daily South

Chevy Donating New Truck to Texas Teen in Viral Tornado Video

The story behind the viral video of the red pickup truck being thrown around like a rag doll by a tornado that tore through Texas this week just keeps getting better. Storm chaser Brian Emfinger's footage from Eglin of a Chevy Silverado being flipped over onto its right side, spun 360 degrees, and then put upright again and then simply driving away down U.S. Highway 290 immediately captivated the internet.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Gooey Mac and Cheese Tacos Will Tumble Into Tysons This Fall

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. South Florida-born franchise I Heart Mac & Cheese is unleashing nostalgic, cheesy comfort food in Tysons Corner this October. Alongside a grilled cheese sandwich menu (build-your-own, classic, Cuban, and more), mac and cheese comes stuffed into crunchy tacos shells or in bowls. All the mac and cheese is customizable — with pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot bases topped with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, nine cheeses, and various sauce options like sesame ginger, mango habanero, and barbecue. The dessert menu includes cheesecake bites. Franchisee Md Billal Hossain is currently working on securing a lease, so news yet on where it’ll land.
TYSONS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
102.3 The Bull

Moronic Tik Tok Challenge Put a Texas School on Lockdown Today

Tik Tok challenges have become a headache for several schools here in Texas, but this one maybe the dumbest one yet. Remember when kids throughout Texas were doing the "Lick Challenge" where it encouraged them to steal the biggest item from their school? Then there was a "Knockout Challenge" where kids were trying to hit their teachers. The latest challenge maybe the dumbest one yet. It is called the "Orbeez Challenge".
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

SCHEDULE: Round Rock Express opening week kicks off April 5

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Opening week for the Round Rock Express kicks off on April 5, right here in Central Texas. The Round Rock Express will take on El Paso starting this Tuesday, with games taking place every day at the Dell Diamond through Sunday, April 10. For each game next week, there will be giveaways and attractions:
ROUND ROCK, TX
102.3 The Bull

Looks Like Wichita Falls Own Zackry Has Been Replaced with Jose Out of Corpus Christi

The thirsty ladies are at it again and this time it's for a Walmart worker in our state. Here in Wichita Falls, we all know about thirsty ladies leaving comments about one of our workers. Wichita Falls own Zackry Majewski was the subject for many ladies dirty thoughts last year. 11,000 reactions, 14,000 comments and 15,000 shares talking about Zackry and not the adorable dog that was up for adoption.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Do You Know About the Unique Oklahoma Rose Rocks?

I'm not one that is impressed by rocks, but these actually look pretty cool. I always say to learn something new everyday. Today I learned Oklahoma is famous for Rose Rocks, in fact they're the official state rock. Apparently these things are only found in Oklahoma. They form from sandstone, a sedimentary rock scattered all over the state. The chemicals needed to create rose rocks only exist in a two-mile band between Lake Stanley Draper and Noble.
OKLAHOMA STATE
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy