During the offseason, there are always rumors floating around. Some are just posturing, a player and agent looking to squeeze as much money out of a team as they can get. Sometimes it is a team floating rumors trying to drive the price up for a player they want to trade or down on someone they are negotiating with. One storyline to watch this offseason has been Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and their future together.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO