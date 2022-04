If you've always been true to one type of cereal, one snack, or a particular condiment brand and you now find yourself giving another brand the once over, you're not alone. As The Wall Street Journal reports, retail executives say ongoing supply chain problems and rising prices triggered by inflation are giving consumers very good reasons to experiment by switching from items and name brands they know, to similar goods which are cheaper, more readily available, and possibly sold under a private label.

2 DAYS AGO