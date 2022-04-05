ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 movies Apple will release this year after its Oscars best-picture triumph

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Paramount Pictures/Apple TV+

  • Apple TV+ won best picture at the Oscars last week, a first for a streaming service.
  • After a shaky launch, Apple has cemented itself as a Hollywood player.
  • Its film slate this year includes Martin Scorsese's next film, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Last week, Apple did in a little over two years what Netflix hasn't in more than a decade of making original content.

Apple's "CODA" won the Oscar for best picture, making Apple TV+ the first streaming service to take home Hollywood's top prize.

Apple's ascension to movies' highest honor didn't come without its share of trials. Apple TV+ got off to a shaky start when it debuted in November 2019, with big-budget launch shows like "The Morning Show" and "See" receiving mixed or poor reviews. It lacks a robust library of licensed content like rival streaming services.

And as Insider's Claire Atkinson and Natalie Jarvey reported this week, some in Hollywood who have done business with Apple say the streamer is still experiencing growing pains and is understaffed, which has caused frustrations in the dealmaking process.

But Apple TV+ has also made strides in its original content since launching, with critically acclaimed shows like "Severance" and "Ted Lasso" (the latter won the Emmy for best comedy last year). Its movie "The Tragedy of Macbeth" also picked up several Oscar nominations.

Analysts at the investment firm Wedbush wrote in a report this week that Apple's Oscars win is a "game changer" that should "significantly bolster its subscriber base while attracting more A+ Hollywood talent to its platform for future projects." They estimated that the service has 25 million paid subscribers.

Apple has already attracted plenty of high-profile Hollywood talent. Its upcoming film slate for this year includes Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro, and director Antoine Fuqua's "Emancipation," which stars Will Smith — though it's unclear if the fallout of Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday could impact the movie's release.

And there are more that Apple is set to release that don't have release dates or are coming in 2023, like the spy thriller "Argylle," starring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa.

Below are 9 movies Apple announced it will release in 2022, in release-date order and then alphabetical order:

"Cha Cha Real Smooth"
Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”

Apple

Release date : June 17

Apple description : "In 'Cha Cha Real Smooth,' writer-director Cooper Raiff also stars as a recent college graduate stuck back at home with his family and working as a party-starter for bar and bat mitzvahs who strikes up a unique friendship with a young mom, played by Dakota Johnson, and her teenage daughter."

"Luck"
Apple

Release date : August 5

Apple description : "A new animated feature from Skydance Animation about the unluckiest girl in the world, starring Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon."

"Black and Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong"

Release date : Fall 2022

Apple description : "A definitive look at the master musician's life and legacy as a founding father of jazz, produced under Apple's first-look agreement with Imagine Documentaries."

"Emancipation"
Will Smith accepts Oscar for Best Actor.

Reuters

Release date : 2022

Apple description : "The triumphant story of a man who escapes from slavery."

The movie stars Will Smith and is directed by Antoine Fuqua. It's unclear if the fallout of Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday could impact the movie's release.

"The Greatest Beer Run Ever"
Zac Efron in "The Greatest Beer Run Ever."

Apple

Release date : Fall 2022

Apple description : "A new dramedy starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe based on the true story of John 'Chickie' Donohue, who in 1968 left New York to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies now in the Army — fighting in Vietnam."

"Killers of the Flower Moon"
Martin Scorsese.

Getty Images

Release date : 2022

Apple description : "Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and more, the highly anticipated film follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror."

"Raymond and Ray"
Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in "Raymond and Ray."

Apple

Release date : Fall 2022

Apple description : "Follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray (played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father."

"The Sound of 007"
MGM

Release date : Fall 2022

Apple description : "The documentary feature 'The Sound of 007' will also make its global debut this fall, to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series."

"Spirited"
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in "Spirited."

Apple

Release date : Holiday 2022

Apple description : "The modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story 'A Christmas Carol' starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer."

Read the original article on Business Insider

