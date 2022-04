Sunny days are few and far between in Grays Harbor this time of year, but an exception was made for festivities on Saturday, March 19, out in Ocean Shores. The annual Razor Clam Festival, which was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, was held March 18-20 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. The event sponsored by the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino drew vendors and attendees from all around to celebrate fresh seafood and local tradition.

OCEAN SHORES, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO