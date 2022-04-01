ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devan Cambridge reveals his transfer destination

By Brody Smoot
 1 day ago
On Thursday, former Auburn wing Devan Cambridge announced that he was transferring to Arizona State. Another thing to note is that his brother Desmond will also be transferring to Arizona State as well. It will be the first time that the two will pair up together since AAU ball, according to Desmond Cambridge.

In his time at Auburn, Cambridge averaged 6.0 points per game and shot 39.6% from the floor. His brother Desmond spent two seasons at Brown and two seasons at Nevada. Throughout his entire career, he has averaged 16.4 points per game and shot 40.4% from the floor.

When Devan was asked why he chose the Sun Devils, he answered by saying, “He knows how to develop his players personally and from what I’ve seen, he’s a great person.” Last season, Hurley’s squad went 14-17 but played well towards the end of the season. They certainly hope that the Cambridge’s can have a large impact for them next season.

Something interesting to add is the fact that Devan actually prepped at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix is located just 17 minutes from Tempe, where the Sun Devils play.

It will certainly impact the Tigers’ bench depth. However, it doesn’t sting as much with five-star big man Yohan Traore committing to Auburn on Thursday evening. Cambridge was definitely a tenacious player on the Plains. His ability to make insane dunks will be missed by the Auburn faithful. He is now in a role at a new program. I certainly look forward to seeing how Devan and his brother perform in the PAC-12.

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
