Food & Drinks

MS Walker Launches Mezcal Siete Misterios Doba-Yej

thebeveragejournal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMS Walker of Rhode Island launched a new expression from Mezcal Siete Misterios: a copper-distilled mezcal. Doba-Yej, which means Espadin in ancient Zapotec, is made in Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca, a first from...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

