Russell Westbrook on why he hasn't sat out difficult Lakers season: Because it's bigger than me

In an exclusive interview with the nine-time All-Star after the Lakers fell to the Utah Jazz 122-109 Thursday night, he shared why he was against taking time off. “Because it’s bigger than me, man,” Russell Westbrook told Yahoo Sports. “I’m super blessed to have a platform to be able to help show and help other people. So I’m very prideful in showing people on the outside that regardless of the situation, the circumstances that I may be going through, there are ways to be able to get through it. I strongly believe that if I’m healthy, then I’ll be able to play and go out and compete.”

Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Russell Westbrook’s 16-17 OKC Thunder team won 47 games and were the 6 seed.

The Nuggets have an opportunity to win their 47th game tonight with 4 games left to go. They might finish as the 6 seed, but they could rise as high as 4th in the next few days. – 3:37 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Exclusive @YahooSports interview with Lakers star Russell Westbrook. He chose not to sit out games in midst of ridicule because he wanted to send a message that no matter what you’re going, you can get through: “You can make it out of this.” sports.yahoo.com/russell-westbr… – 1:23 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

A couple of Russell Westbrook’s fingers on his shooting hand appear to be taped up. Not sure what happened there. pic.twitter.com/SgvVx7hxLD – 1:17 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook on tomorrow and how important it is to be healthy down the stretch: “There’s a lot of ifs and maybes and what ifs. I’m a big believer in playing the cards you’re dealt.” – 1:17 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Jazz 99, Lakers 85

Dwight Howard has 21 points and 11 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. The Lakers are just 4 of 17 (23.5%) on 3s. They’ve also struggled with their transition defense. Jazz have four players with 15+ already. – 11:50 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Tough call for LAL, as the ball appeared to be out of the cylinder when Howard tipped out a rebound, but he was called for basket interference.

Westbrook did answer w/an and-1 on the other end to make it 75-69. – 11:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

HALFTIME: Jazz 66, Lakers 55.

Game got away from the Lakers a bit when they went small at the end of the period. Howard with 15, Westbrook with 12. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 19 points. – 11:03 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers are battling well despite efficient shooting from Utah, now trailing by just 2 at 39-37 after a turnover and 2 Reaves FT’s.

LAL are attacking the rim relentlessly (led by Westbrook) and have 4 offensive boards. – 10:39 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The game starts by Russell Westbrook missing a technical free throw. – 10:03 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Trae Young in March:

470 points

168 assists

Over the last 25 seasons, the only other players with 450 points and 150 assists in a month are:

John Wall

LeBron James

James Harden

Russell Westbrook – 9:58 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz will be back to starting Gobert, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Mitchell, Conley.

Lakers are starting Howard, Ariza, Johnson, Monk, Westbrook. – 9:35 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ starters vs. Utah:

Dwight Howard

Trevor Ariza

Stanley Johnson

Malik Monk

Russell Westbrook – 9:31 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

L.A.’s 37th starting lineup, for tonight’s game at Utah:

Westbrook, Monk, Johnson, Ariza and Howard – 9:31 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Poll for Lakers Twitter: would you feel better or worse about the team’s future if Dennis Schroder had accepted his four-year, $84 million extension offer?

Keep in mind this likely precludes a Westbrook trade. Fill in all other details yourself. – 9:01 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Utah has lost 5 straight, but Snyder said they’re 30-11 when they have their full rotation, which should be available tonight (aside from backup C Hassan Whiteside).

The Lakers have only had LeBron, Davis and Westbrook for 20 games this season, and tonight, have no LeBron or AD. – 8:35 PM

“My family is my foundation,” Westbrook told Yahoo Sports. “My faith is my No. 1 foundation, and I lean on that. And anything outside of that can never waver me because I got so much confidence in those two things that regardless of whatever may come my way, I know I’m able to achieve and show people that regardless of the situation, you can make it out of this. That was really important to me.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 1, 2022

“Just being in better position on the floor and just turning the page on whatever happened,” Westbrook told Yahoo Sports as to why he’s playing better. “It’s about finding a way to be effective. It’s still a little bit difficult at times, but I’m just trying to play the best way I know how to play regardless of the situation. Just trying to continue competing.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 1, 2022

“Russell Westbrook’s career and legacy is undeniable,” Lillard said. “That’s just the bottom line. The player, the career he’s had, what he’s accomplished, the things that he’s done — nobody else has been able to do it. With all these triple-doubles, I don’t care if you stat chasing or whatever people wanna say. If I try to go every game and get a triple-double for a whole season, I can’t do it. And there’s a lot of other people that can’t do it either. That’s hard in itself to actually do it, whether you’re trying to do it or not.” -via Lakers Daily / March 29, 2022