The Field: Democrat Marco Lopez and Republican Steve Gaynor in the Race to be Arizona's Next Governor

It’s unusual for an elected official to also be an accomplished artist. But Rusty Bowers, Arizona’s Republican speaker of the House, doesn’t seem to mind the unusual. On a sunny winter’s day in Phoenix, Bowers welcomes me into his enclave within Arizona’s Capitol complex. There are no windows, but his office is not lacking in decor. A smattering of Mexican-inspired textiles and a miniature bronze statue — a Bowers original — line his walls and shelves. There are paintings of wooded landscapes and mountains set against azure Arizona skies — they, too, are Bowers creations. In total, the speaker has roughly two dozen pieces of art displayed throughout the Capitol complex.
