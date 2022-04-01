ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Police arrest Humble driver asleep behind wheel in moving traffi

kingwood.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrest Humble driver asleep behind wheel in moving traffic lane. On 3/30/22, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 20100 block of Appaloosa Ridge Drive...

www.kingwood.com

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

Police: Unlicensed driver arrested for fleeing scene following crash in N. Lindenhurst

Police say an unlicensed Central Islip man has been arrested for leaving the scene following a crash in North Lindenhurst Sunday night. According to police, Ronnell Thomas was driving a 2015 BMW sedan eastbound on Route 27 when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lanes, then off the roadway, into the parking lot of a gas station, through a fence and into a parked sedan.
LINDENHURST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humble, TX
Humble, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
BEDIAS, TX
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Constable Mark Herman#Constable Deputies#County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy