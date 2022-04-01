ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals tumble in offseason power rankings following free agency

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXrJb_0ewoleLy00

The Arizona Cardinals have not been super active in free agency. Aside from re-signing a number of their own players from last season, they have added only two free agents from other teams. They signed cornerback Jeff Gladney to a two-year deal and offensive lineman Will Hernandez to a small one-year contract.

Christian Kirk, Chandler Jones, Chase Edmonds and Jordan Hicks all have found new teams.

It doesn’t feel like they have improved after an 11-win season and that is reflected in the latest NFL power rankings from USA TODAY’s Nate Davis.

In his last power rankings, Arizona was 10th. After free agency, they fall all the way to No. 20.

They lost seven of their final 11 games, including an embarrassing playoff loss to the Rams, have an unhappy quarterback and hemorrhaged talent in free agency. Otherwise, no issues.

The first two statements are true. Murray wants a contract extension, but it doesn’t appear that he is unhappy. And as for the “hemorrhaging” of talent, they lost a receiver whose replacement they drafted last year and a 32-year-old pass rusher who had 5.5 sacks after Week 1. The loss of Jones will be felt, that’s for sure.

However, with a healthy DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt, this team was the best in the league a year ago. The front office certainly seems to be working on that assumption, so maybe they won’t be as bad off as it looks now.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Ndamukong Suh’s message to Buccaneers after Bruce Arians hands keys to Todd Bowles

With Bruce Arians handing the coaching reins of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Todd Bowles, the direction of the Bucs gets even more interesting. The Buccaneers found themselves in the headlines earlier this month when Tom Brady decided to run it back with the team, and now they will have to compete without the coach that led them to a Super Bowl victory in 2021. Also part of that championship team was defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who posted an intriguing reaction on Twitter to Bowles’ ascension to the Bucs’ head coach throne.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Dalton Sends Clear Message About Jameis Winston Relationship

Earlier this offseason, Andy Dalton made his free-agency decision and it was a bit of a surprise. Dalton chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints. There’s a clear understanding he’ll be the backup to Jameis Winston. Although Dalton has fought for a starting position time and time...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Usa Today#Cards Wire
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To Bobby Wagner’s Decision

The Seattle Seahawks have lost both their offensive and defensive leader this offseason. First, the team traded Russell Wilson to Denver. Then Seattle released Bobby Wagner. Wagner has since found a new home. Wagner has signed a massive deal with the rival Los Angeles Rams. He’s getting five years worth...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By Bobby Wagner’s Contract

Bobby Wagner has finally made his free-agent decision. He’s signing a whopper of a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, despite being 32 years old. Per Adam Schefter, Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal that’s worth up to $65M. Wagner was reportedly deciding between the Rams and...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Odds-On Favorite for Vikings Pick in 1st Round of Draft

Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site, VikingsTerritory.com. Mystery surrounds the Minnesota Vikings thought process with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Why? Because Rick Spielman is no longer in charge of the organization and draft tendencies, among other football operation items, are difficult to predict.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver to Come out of Retirement, According to Report

A legendary NFL wide receiver is reportedly coming out of retirement. According to Reuters, Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is coming out of retirement to play in the football league Fan Controlled Football. Owens, 48, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2010 season but has kept in great shape over the years. He is set to make the official announcement next week.
NFL
FanSided

Latest Tyrann Mathieu update will fire Steelers fans up

With superstar safety Tyrann Mathieu still out in free agency, a potential move by the Pittsburgh Steelers would be huge. Former Kansas City Chiefs standout Tyrann Mathieu remains unsigned, but it feels like only a matter of time before something gets done. Mathieu has been linked to multiple teams, including the Ravens and Steelers.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 Ideal Targets For The Steelers With No. 20 Pick In The NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a surprise entrant into the postseason this year, sneaking into the last Wild Card spot. Despite getting blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend, it was a solid ending to the career of Ben Roethlisberger, who got Pittsburgh into the playoffs one more time before calling it quits.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally breaks his silence on the Tyreek Hill trade, which he knew about throughout the entire trade process. Out of respect for their face of the franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs have ensured that Patrick Mahomes is clued into the biggest decisions that affect his team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy