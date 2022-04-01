Exhibition Mine kicks off its 60th season

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is celebrating its 60th year of activity today as it opens its doors for the start of a brand new season.

Beginning simply as a short tour underground, the location has become nationally recognized for its cultural and historical significance. The mine was even recognized this year by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice program as one of the Top 10 historical museums in the United States.

The mine, which attracts around 48,000 guests each year, has spent the off-season completing interior renovations within the mine with the help of Jenmar Services as well as Affinity Coal Company.

In keeping with the festivities of opening day, the Exhibition Coal Mine Gift Shop has been supplied with an assortment of t-shirts, figurines, homemade crafts, sweatshirts, and even freshly made fudge for guests who are feeling hungry.

Visitors can find the Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum at New River Park, where it is open from 10am-5pm every day. Guests seeking to embark on one of the mine’s underground tours are advised to dress for chilly temperatures, as the underground section of the mine stays at a consistent 58 degrees.

For more information of the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum’s history, as well as upcoming events, call (304) 256-1747, or visit the Beckley, WV website.