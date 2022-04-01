ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph on hand for Logan Hall's pro day

By Jess Root
 1 day ago
The NFL draft is at the end of the month and the Arizona Cardinals continue their preparation. Taking a look at a potential target as a pass rusher, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was on hand at Houston’s pro day to check out edge defender Logan Hall, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Hall played four seasons for Houston and had his most productive season in 2021. He had 47 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.

He is long at 6-6 and weighed 283 lbs at the combine. He posted a 4.88-second 40 and 30-inch vertical leap.

He could be a player the Cardinals target in the second round.

