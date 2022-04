Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) held its seventh annual History, Industry, Technology and Science (HITS) Expo on Saturday, March 12, at St. Charles High School. The Expo included an array of student science and history fair projects on display for judging. The awards were given in several categories: documentary, exhibit, historical paper, performance, and website. Many History Day Special Awards were also distributed during the ceremony. Category winners will have the opportunity to register for the state competition this April.

