Could Georges St-Pierre be leaving the door open for a return to fighting?. In many circles, Georges St-Pierre is the greatest mixed martial artist to ever fight in the UFC Octagon. He was a champion in his day and although he didn’t walk away from the game undefeated, he showed how dominant a champion could be in his later years. St-Pierre decided to walk away from the UFC while still at the pinnacle of the sport, but his retirement only lasted three years. He later came back for one more shot at gold.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO