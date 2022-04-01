ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Chuck E. Cheese Hosting Sensory Sensitivity Event All Month Long

By Stryker
 1 day ago
If you have child that has sensory needs, good news. Chuck E. Cheese will be making some changes this month on Sundays. In case you did not know, April is autism awareness month. To shine some light on this month, Chuck E. Cheese wants to help out those children with autism...

NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

