ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look What We Found At Our AirBnB!!!

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently we took another trip south to Chula Vista, CA...

991kggi.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb

March 16 (UPI) -- A man visiting Florida spent the night in what he thought was an Airbnb only to discover the next morning that he had slept in the wrong house. Paul Drecksler, who traveled to Miami to officiate a friend's wedding, said he arrived at what he thought was his Airbnb at 2 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
94.5 PST

Vacation Like a Princess In This Adorable ‘Fairy Tale’ Airbnb We Found in Asbury Park, NJ

On a dreary March day, we're dreaming about a summer vacation down the shore. And we found a really unique cottage that caught our attention on Airbnb today. The vacation property — which is located in Asbury Park, NJ — is listed as a "fairy tale cottage," and we gotta admit we could picture a "new" Jersey Shore style Fairy tale taking place in this cottage. Maybe it'd be called like Tony & Lisa's Love Story or something?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb#Instagram
TravelNoire

Living On A Cruise Ship Is The New Wave, Here's What To Know

Social isolation boosted the search for a better quality of life and established the remote work model, which allowed people to be productive anywhere in the world. To take advantage of this trend, Storylines is launching a set of luxury residential cruise ships, offering a “more affordable” opportunity of living on a cruise ship for an extended period of time— or even permanently.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Now Blooming: ‘Poppy Days' and Free Cherry Blossom Fests

No fooling: The start of April in Southern California is go time for finding local flower blooms, and to claim that there is a more prime petal time on the calendar is to not be aware of all of the bountiful blossoms opening in all directions. From the tulips and...
CARLSBAD, CA
Travel + Leisure

Richard Branson's Private Caribbean Island Costs $105,000 a Night — Here's What It's Like to Stay There

I can't say Sir Richard Branson was the most present host when I visited Necker Island this past summer. Though he'd planned to greet me and a few other lucky folks at his legendary British Virgin Islands residence, he abruptly changed plans and jetted off to the U.S. to make an earlier-than-scheduled historic flight into space. Essentially, the billionaire maverick gave us the keys to his private island pad (all 74 acres of it) and allowed us to make ourselves at home — the same place where Princess Diana and her young sons built sandcastles on the beach, where Barack Obama retreated post-presidency, and where Mariah Carey had her girlfriend getaway for all to see on MTV Cribs.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy