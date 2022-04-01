Mobile ‘Women of Color’ exhibit adds cultural perspective

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new museum in Philadelphia that’s setting social media on fire. It’s the perfect place to take your next viral picture while learning lessons about STEM along the way. The Museum of Illusions is all about challenging your mind through different perspectives. And it makes for some pretty great social media pictures. At the new Museum of Illusions in Philadelphia, pictures can be perplexing, and there’s almost always more than meets the eye. “People really resonate because there’s a lot of interesting, immersive activities to do in this museum,” Rob Cooper, CEO of LOL Entertainment, said. As educational as it...

