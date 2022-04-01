ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Dolphins Surprise North Miami Senior High School Girls’ Flag Football Team With New Gear

By Keith Jones
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43E49F_0ewoVwUc00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins surprised the North Miami Senior High School girls’ flag football team.

The organization rolled up a box truck full of gear for the girl’s team. All of this was made possible by the Junior Dolphins Spring Donation and with the help of the Dade County Federal Union and 305 Drinks on Me.

“We have equipment that is actually going to improve their game on and off the field, said Aaron Harris the Dolphins Manager of Youth Programs. “It’s going to improve their body, their mental capacity and everything like that. But really we wanted to surprise them with brand new uniforms.”

The girls jumped up and down, as the Pioneers team was presented with brand new green jerseys.

The team hasn’t had new uniforms in about 3 years. They were actually sharing uniforms with the soccer team.

The Pioneers Junior quarterback, Raynn Daniel was all smiles saying, “The ones we have now, we’ve had for a few years and we’re happy that we got new Nike jerseys that we can actually look good in games.”

The Dolphins unloaded box after box of exercise equipment, strength bands, and brand new flags and belts. North Miami High isn’t the only school benefiting for the Fins generosity and goal of giving back.

“We are actually on a course to, in 5 years, actually talk to 50-different schools and with that being said, this is the 41st school.”

If you think flag football isn’t taken seriously, you would be wrong.

The future is bright according to the Pioneers’ head coach, Louis Bresume. He believes flag football is going to open a lot of doors for these student-athletes.

“I feel the future for flag football is on the rise because it’s a scholarship sport,” said Bresume. “I can’t wait for the big universities of the NCAA already picking it up and giving full rides (scholarships).”

Several of the girls stood in front of a Miami Dolphins sign with the words: teamwork, integrity, respect, and heart.

It’s the important core values the Junior Dolphins program hopes to pass on to these appreciative young ladies.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Miami
CBS Miami

54K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Follow CBS Miami and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins, CB Xavien Howard Agree To New 5-Year Deal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard agreed to a new five-year deal on Friday evening.  The new five-year contract is worth $50 million in new money, according to Howard’s agent David Canter, CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald posted. This new deal gives him a new-money average of $25.3 million for the final two years of the deal. That now makes Howard the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. In six seasons with the Dolphins, the pro-bowl cornerback has recorded 27 interceptions and 241 tackles. This comes as the latest move after the team recently traded for former Kansas City Cheifs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.   
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
North Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flag Football#High School Girls#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cbsmiami#The Miami Dolphins#Youth Programs#Pioneers#Nike
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Topgolf to take over Penn State's Beaver Stadium this summer

Golfers and Penn State fans will be able to participate in one of the more unique stadium experiences to date. Penn State Athletics announced on Wednesday that Topgolf will take over Beaver Stadium from June 2-5 as part of its stadium tour. Targets will be on the field for participants to hit from the bleachers.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Austonia

Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to swap soccer for 'party-like' rugby championship this July

Austin's Q2 Stadium will soon host its first non-soccer sporting event as it gears up to welcome the Premier Rugby Sevens 2022 Championship Weekend on Saturday, July 30.The championship tournament will feature the best of the PR7s league, an equal-pay professional rugby league which holds four men's and four women's teams under the same umbrella.Q2 Stadium, which normally hosts sold-out crowds for new MLS soccer club Austin FC, will add to its growing hosting repertoire with a championship weekend complete with bands, DJs, games, and special appearances in a festival atmosphere as Olympians and other top-notch athletes compete for the...
AUSTIN, TX
KULR8

'It doesn't define you': Jefferson golf standout Celi Chapman grows under coach Anna DeMars' guidance

BUTTE — Celi Chapman was supposed to win. At least, that's what she was hearing. “Last season, especially going into state, I had really high expectations for myself, just because of what everybody had been kind of telling me all season," the Jefferson High School junior said. "Everybody had been like, ‘Oh, this is your season. This is your tournament.’"
BUTTE, MT
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy