Miami Dolphins Surprise North Miami Senior High School Girls’ Flag Football Team With New Gear

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins surprised the North Miami Senior High School girls’ flag football team.

The organization rolled up a box truck full of gear for the girl’s team. All of this was made possible by the Junior Dolphins Spring Donation and with the help of the Dade County Federal Union and 305 Drinks on Me.

“We have equipment that is actually going to improve their game on and off the field, said Aaron Harris the Dolphins Manager of Youth Programs. “It’s going to improve their body, their mental capacity and everything like that. But really we wanted to surprise them with brand new uniforms.”

The girls jumped up and down, as the Pioneers team was presented with brand new green jerseys.

The team hasn’t had new uniforms in about 3 years. They were actually sharing uniforms with the soccer team.

The Pioneers Junior quarterback, Raynn Daniel was all smiles saying, “The ones we have now, we’ve had for a few years and we’re happy that we got new Nike jerseys that we can actually look good in games.”

The Dolphins unloaded box after box of exercise equipment, strength bands, and brand new flags and belts. North Miami High isn’t the only school benefiting for the Fins generosity and goal of giving back.

“We are actually on a course to, in 5 years, actually talk to 50-different schools and with that being said, this is the 41st school.”

If you think flag football isn’t taken seriously, you would be wrong.

The future is bright according to the Pioneers’ head coach, Louis Bresume. He believes flag football is going to open a lot of doors for these student-athletes.

“I feel the future for flag football is on the rise because it’s a scholarship sport,” said Bresume. “I can’t wait for the big universities of the NCAA already picking it up and giving full rides (scholarships).”

Several of the girls stood in front of a Miami Dolphins sign with the words: teamwork, integrity, respect, and heart.

It’s the important core values the Junior Dolphins program hopes to pass on to these appreciative young ladies.