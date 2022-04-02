ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Christian Eriksen scores first Bees goal in comeback win

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as they closed in on Premier League safety by outclassing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Brentford produced a magnificent display to record their first win over Chelsea since 1939 as they came from behind to stun Thomas Tuchel's side with three goals in 10...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

'The owners are very ambitious': Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa's billionaire chiefs will continue to back him in the transfer market with heavy spending - despite them splashing out £341m since promotion

Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa’s billionaire owners will continue to give him their backing in the transfer market as he prepares to reshape his squad this summer. Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have committed nearly £350million on new players since Villa were promoted in 2019. After Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Frank never doubted Christian Eriksen would return to elite level at Brentford

Thomas Frank has insisted he never doubted Christian Eriksen’s return to football’s elite when the Denmark playmaker joined Brentford.Eriksen notched an emotional first Bees goal in Saturday’s remarkable 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to put Brentford on the verge of top-flight safety.Eriksen has himself admitted he “died for five minutes” on the pitch in Denmark action at Euro 2020, which renders his subsequent return to full health enough of a blessing even before considering his resurgent career.The 30-year-old has delighted the footballing world in starring for Brentford and returning for Denmark thanks to an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).That...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United 1-1 Leicester - Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to Match of the Day: "I'm disappointed for the players because they put in a very good performance. When you come here and play that well, their keeper makes a great save from Wesley Fofana and then obviously we had a great move for goal that was disallowed. I think it was a harsh decision. Raphael Varane has used his experience but their defence had the chance to clear it and they didn’t.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Man City - confirmed team news

Burnley hand a first start of the season to defender Kevin Long, who replaces the suspended Nathan Collins in their back-line. The Clarets make one other change from the side that lost to Brentford on 12 March - Jack Cork is in for Maxwel Cornet, who drops to the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper returns provide ‘massive boost’ for Leeds, says Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch feels the return to action of Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper is a “massive” boost to Leeds’ Premier League survival chances.Leeds edged a point closer to safety on Saturday after being held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton at Elland Road as relegation rivals Watford and Burnley both lost.Skipper Cooper was back in the starting line-up and midfield linchpin Phillips stepped off the bench, with both players appearing for the first time in four months after respective hamstring injuries.Marsch said: “The point is certainly important in our season, but to have two big players like Liam and Kalvin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Cresswell, Bowen strike as West Ham sink 10-man Everton

West Ham United boosted their bid for European qualification as defender Aaron Cresswell's brilliant free kick and forward Jarrod Bowen's second-half strike sealed a 2-1 Premier League win over 10-man Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday. Victory saw West Ham climb three spots to fifth with 51 points from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves maintain European charge with narrow Premier League win over Aston Villa

Wolves maintained their European charge after a deserved Premier League derby win over Aston Villa.Jonny’s rocket and Ashley Young’s own goal earned the hosts a 2-1 win at Molinuex.Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back with a late penalty but Wolves held their nerve to keep the pressure on in the race for Europe.Villa have now taken just four points from 39 against teams above them in the top flight this season, underlining both their consistency issues and fallibility against the sides they wish to emulate.They suffered again to slip 13 points behind their rivals, who move above West Ham into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
SkySports

Plymouth 1-0 Oxford: Joe Edwards secures important narrow win for Argyle

Fourth-placed Plymouth strengthened their League One play-off prospects with a 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing rivals Oxford at Home Park. Skipper Joe Edwards volleyed his side ahead after 56 minutes with a sweet strike after Niall Ennis chested Ryan Law's pinpoint far-post cross from the left. Argyle keeper Michael Cooper had...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Bristol City Women 2, Liverpool Women 4 - Match Recap: Promotion, Baby!!

Liverpool: Fahey 13’, Harrison 39’, Stengel 59’, Kearns 79’. It’s done!! Two years of pushing and working have all lead up to this. Liverpool Women have secured their place back in the Women’s Super League where they belong. A phenomenal season culminated in a 4-2 win over their rivals, Bristol City, was finally enough to push them over the line with two more matches to go.
SOCCER
BBC

West Ham 2-1 Everton: Lampard reaction

Everton boss Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is not ideal to lose Donny [Van de Beek] in the warm-up but you deal with it and I think we did. The reshuffle was done well in terms of Mason [Holgate] coming in from playing centre-back recently to midfield. The performance was good and we deserved more from the game. A lot of things went against us, which is how it has been going for us. But there were a lot of positives against a good team. We certainly deserved a point against a good team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Newcastle winger David Ginola warns it could take SIX YEARS to reshape the Magpies... and says Eddie Howe must build a 'family' in the dressing room following capitulation at Tottenham

Former Newcastle winger David Ginola has warned it could take five to six years to reshape the Magpies following Sunday's thrashing at Tottenham. Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle away from the relegation zone after he was appointed by the club's wealthy Saudi owners in November. But Newcastle were given a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool go top of Premier League with victory over Watford

Liverpool turned up the title race pressure on Manchester City as they went top of the Premier League table for the first time since September with a 2-0 win over Watford.Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send a message the short distance up the road to Turf Moor where City were about to kick-off against Burnley.Trent Alexander-Arnold, watching from the bench, could not have failed to be impressed not necessarily by the first goal – which has become quite commonplace now for Jota – but with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Oxford United

Fourth-placed Plymouth strengthened their League One play-off prospects with a 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing rivals Oxford at Home Park. Skipper Joe Edwards volleyed his side ahead after 56 minutes with a sweet strike after Niall Ennis chested Ryan Law's pinpoint far-post cross from the left. Argyle keeper Michael Cooper had...
SOCCER

