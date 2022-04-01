ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Eyval

By Neha Talreja
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 1 day ago

Eyval is the newest restaurant from the team behind Prospect Heights’ Sofreh, and it’s next door to Sofreh Cafe (from the same owners) in Bushwick. Starters and small plates are the...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation
The Infatuation

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

113K+

Views

Related
The Kitchn

I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL

Learn to make these cocktails for National Cocktail Day

Perry's Steakhouse shows us how to make the Lavender Bee Mine and Perry's Hog-Hattan drinks in preparation for National Cocktail Day on March 24. Drink descriptions: Lavender Bee Mine Empress 1908 Gin, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, fresh-pressed lemon juice, and lavender-honey water Perry's Hog-Hattan A Manhattan with Redemption Rye and Vya vermouth, rimmed with brown sugar and Perry's Signature Homemade Barbecue Sauce. Topped with a skewer of Perry's Famous Pork Chop Bites and Luxardo cherries.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Homage Brewing

Homage, a microbrewery and restaurant in the middle of industrial Chinatown, is made for people who love beer but also want to dance. There’s a pleasant patio out front where you might spot a couple of toddlers with their tattooed parents. But the real scene is inside the garage, which has a long bar counter, a spinning disco ball, and a DJ spinning vinyl records behind a monochromatic booth. Most people come here to sip housemade IPAs and snack on scallop crudo during the day, but on Friday and Saturday nights, the dance floor is packed until 1am. Remember Homage Brewing the next time you’re looking for a cool-but-not-rowdy place to drink beer, wine, or cider, and expect to meet someone wearing a color-coordinated tote bag. 
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Melody

Not to be confused with the Virgil Village wine bar with a similar name, Melody Lounge in Chinatown serves an extensive list of craft beers and spins records every night of the week. Paper lanterns bathe the room in a sultry red glow while DJs play whatever mix of tropical house, Latin trap, future beats, soul, or funk they feel like that night. It’s laidback and fun in an effortless way, the way everyone wishes they could be.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
The Infatuation

General Lee's

With two floors—one jade green, the other a sultry dark red—in the middle of Chinatown, General Lee’s is a guaranteed night of style. DJs spin classic hip hop, R&B, moody pop, and Sade all night long, and drinks are made fast and strong. Everything, from the wooden tables upstairs to the plush velvet couches to the vintage DJ booth have that old-school Chinatown look, and on any given night, you might see college kids dancing their butts off or 30-year-olds nursing a tiki cocktail in the corner.
LEE, NY
The Kitchn

The $2 Trader Joe’s Pantry Staple That Got Me Through the Winter

I’d just gotten home on a chilly winter evening and, as flurries fell, I suddenly wanted one thing: dumplings. Those sumptuous pockets of various fillings and savory flavors are without substitute when the mood (or weather) strikes. To avoid leaving the house, and the guilt of summoning Seamless in the snow, I turned to my freezer for answers. Luckily, I had stockpiled Trader Joe’s Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons, Pork Potstickers, and Thai Shrimp Gyoza for a situation just like this.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Tuna Salad Includes This Unexpected Ingredient

Tuna salad used to be the sandwich of choice among working women in the United States. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, salads first came into existence in the 1800s as a way to use up leftover bits of meat and fish from past meals. People would mix in mayo, and add celery, pickles, and olives that didn't make their way to anyone's stomach. Tuna salad sandwiches, which reminded people of home, eventually became a go-to lunch option when more women started spending time out and about and joining the workforce.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Absolute Best Breakfast Burritos In The U.S.

A beefy burrito is great in the afternoon, but nothing kicks off the day like a burrito full of your breakfast favorites. You can make one at home with a good breakfast burrito recipe, but no one does it like the professionals, and the places on our list bring something special to the plate.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Plates#Plating#Waitstaff#Food Drink#Prospect Heights#Persian
Queens Post

Jackson Heights Restaurant Known for Its Colombian Arepas to Open in Astoria

A beloved Jackson Heights restaurant that specializes in Colombian cuisine is opening a new location in Astoria. Arepa Lady, a family-run business known for its authentic Colombian arepas, will open in the middle of May at The World Artisan Market, a repurposed warehouse building located at 34-39 31st St. Arepa Lady will be the latest establishment to open in the building following on from Urban Vegan Roots, Sotta La Luna, Sala and Elevenses.
RESTAURANTS
The Daily South

Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

Meet the light, bright dish that will be gracing all of our buffet spreads this spring. As Vidalia onions come back in season, we're celebrating this sweet allium with a simple salad that always shines. These onions are so sweet that they are mild, even when used raw, like in this Simple Cucumber-and-Vidalia Salad.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Add Spice To Your Tuna Salad

What comes to mind when you think of tuna salad? For many of us, it's the depressing tuna salad of our youth which was quite likely shreds of the canned fish swimming in way too much mayonnaise, and not much else. There's nothing wrong with adding some mayo to this dish, but the real mistake people make with tuna salad is stopping there. It can be so much better than the soupy, bland tuna salad found in soggy cafeteria sandwiches. All you need are a few spices and herbs that you probably already have in your pantry.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Daphne Oz's Caesar Salad Recipe Omits A Key Ingredient

The Caesar salad is one of the most famous salads in the world. In fact, this classic dish is on the menu at more than 28% of restaurants (via Tastewise). What's in a traditional Caesar salad? According to Britannica, it consists of romaine lettuce tossed with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, pounded anchovies, and raw or coddled (boiled for one minute) eggs.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TODAY.com

How to make the crispiest chicken Parm and creamiest mac and cheese

Chef Daniel Holzman is joining TODAY to share two positively perfected classic comfort food recipes from his new cookbook, "Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts." He shows us how to make a classic chicken Parmesan with a 40-minute red sauce you can put on anything, plus a mac and cheese that strikes the perfect balance between crispy and creamy.
RECIPES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

How Little Gem lettuce became the crown jewel of restaurant salads

Trends come and go in salads just like they do in fashion. Kale, of course, is the most obvious example of a green that has risen to pop-culture status (see Beyoncé wearing one of those sweatshirts emblazoned with the name of the vegetable in a 2014 music video). But...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Patti Ann's Bakery

Located at the corner of Bergen and Vanderbilt in Prospect Heights, Patti Ann's bakery (formerly Evi’s Bäckerei) is a new Austrian-influenced bakery from the team behind nearby Olmsted and Maison Yaki. For now, they’re only open Thursday-Sunday from 8am-4pm, and no matter when you go, there’ll probably be a line. But as long as you don’t mind waiting for a few minutes with all the neighborhood Goldendoodles also sitting patiently, there’s a huge range of breads and pastries you can and should try. The options rotate, but you can expect everything from bacon and onion-topped focaccia and a ham and cheese pretzel twist to extra-thick strawberry sriracha donuts and miniature eggnog bundt cakes. Whatever you do, make sure to grab a maple cruller and a loaf of red sauerkraut sourdough if they’re available—they’re the two best things we’ve tried so far.
BERGEN, NY
Mashed

Here's What Usually Goes On An Italian Sub

Italian subs are one of those classic items that you will find gracing the menu of nearly every deli or hoagie shop from family-run joints to the Subways, Jersey Mike's, and Jimmy Johns of the corporate chain world. Most casual American restaurants and bars offer it as well. Depending on the place, each company or individual chef might craft their own unique spin on the sandwich, but there are certain ingredients that are meant to top a typical Italian.
FOOD & DRINKS
News4Jax.com

Air fryer Friday: Air fryer pizzas

Toppings (red pepper flakes) 1. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes. 2. Separate biscuits into 2 layers. 3. Press each biscuit half with your hands to create a flat, more strecthed out surface. 4. Top each dough circle with 2 teaspoons of marinara sauce. 5. Add cheese...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Taqueria El Tapatio

If the idea of having a slice of American cheese wrapped around your taco is incalculably repulsive, we’ve got news for you - Taqueria El Tapatio does it and it’s great. Are these the best tacos in the universe? Of course not. But for $2 a piece, this old-school, order-at-the-window spot on the south side of Glendale is one of our favorite taco standbys in the area.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Saponara

For all of our innate stubbornness, Londoners are very flexible when it comes to matters of food and drink. It did, for example, only take the small matter of a pandemic for large swathes of the city to realise that eating outside is actually quite doable and enjoyable if the setup is right. Fast-forward to me, mid-March, sitting outside Saponara, enjoying maybe London’s best Romana-style pizza. The little deli and restaurant is in a quiet bit of Islington between the Essex Road and Upper Street, but nothing about this old-school restaurant is particularly quiet . The staff are joyful, there are bright Fellini posters and Ferrari flags on the wall, and the pizza is something to shout about. Yes, the pie topped with speck and shavings of grana padano is crisp and salty and all the things you want a pizza to be. But sometimes you just can’t beat gooey, expertly formed, blink and it’s gone, margherita. Perfect.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bar Goa

Bar Goa is a clubby cocktail bar in River North from the folks behind Rooh. The food is Indian with Portuguese influences, and includes dishes like chicken cafreal stew, a very tasty pork vindaloo “poi-wich,” and prawn and chorizo fried rice. They also have a fun cocktail menu that includes drinks like the “sunburn,” which has whiskey, China-China amer, hibiscus grenadine, and emulsified egg white. Come here for drinks and a snack before going out in the neighborhood, or if you're in the mood for a club-lite kind of night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy