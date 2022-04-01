Giants also facing tough fifth-year decision on Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants have until May 2 to make a decision on whether they will exercise quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option.

That is a story for Giants fans to keep an eye on this spring as it will give them an indication whether Jones is in their long-term plans or not.

But what has gotten lost to most is that the Giants have another player whose fifth-year option is due in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Jones was taken sixth in the 2019 NFL draft. Lawrence was selected 17th that year.

As first round picks, they are eligible for a fifth-year extension on the standard four-year rookie deal. Those options are due during the spring of the players’ fourth NFL season.

Jones’ fifth-year option would cost the Giants $22.3 million for the 2023 season, while Lawrence’s number is $10.7 million — all guaranteed money.

The Giants aren’t expected to pick up Jones’ option but could very well invest in Lawrence, who has been a solid presence in the middle of their defense line.

“Lawrence can go either way,” writes Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “He has not missed a game in his three years and his durability is a big plus. He can stop the run and on occasion can penetrate into the pocket but he is not a big-play pass rusher (nine sacks in 48 games) by any stretch of the imagination.

“Lawrence is only 24, he causes no trouble, brings an effervescent energy to the defensive line room and would have to be replaced by a player who would ask to get paid the way the Giants would have to pay Lawrence in 2023.”

A true assessment. Lawrence is the type of player the Giants should build around. He is an all-around positive presence and the Giants can keep him in the fold for another season at a reasonable salary. They can always renegotiate next year if they want to extend him long-term.