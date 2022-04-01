ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Cynthia Arland

By Steve Urness
newsdakota.com
 1 day ago

Cynthia Arland, 63, Jamestown, ND died Wednesday, March...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Mark Stephens Memorial Golf event returns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An annual event to honor one of the region’s top wrestling legends will return. The annual Mark Stephens Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 28 at Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats. The cost is $65 per player and $260 per team. Proceeds will benefit the Mark […]
BIG FLATS, NY
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU Rodeo Club Candlelight Dinner and Auction was a success

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University’s Rodeo team hosted its annual Candlelight Dinner & Auction Saturday, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center. There was a silent auction held on-line, and a live auction taking place. “We raised a little over $30,000 with the event and...
SPEARFISH, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy