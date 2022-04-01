Cynthia Arland

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An annual event to honor one of the region’s top wrestling legends will return. The annual Mark Stephens Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 28 at Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats. The cost is $65 per player and $260 per team. Proceeds will benefit the Mark […]

BIG FLATS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO