Guns & Hoses 14 Fight Card Released

I feel like, for whatever silly reason, guys are supposed to like massages. Maybe it's the whole stripping down to your underwear and letting a complete stranger rub all over you, which you would think would be a major selling point for some guys. Whatever it is, I do not fall into that camp. My wife and I will try to go get massages at least a couple of times a year, and to just lay there for an hour and just relax while a trained professional works out all the tightness in my neck, shoulders, and back is just the best. Every massage therapist I've ever been to uses their hands to work out the kinks. Some will use their full forearm to cover more area and apply even pressure on a particular area, usually my back. But one Indiana therapist is using a different part of her body to help her clients work out the kinks.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO