Evansville, IN

Guns & Hoses 14 Fight Card Released

By Ryan O'Bryan
 1 day ago
Guns & Hoses 14 returns to the Ford Center on Saturday, April 9th (2022), just eight months after Guns & Hoses 13 took place in the same arena back in August. This time around, another 30 first responders, some newcomers along with several seasoned Guns & Hoses vets, representing local police...

