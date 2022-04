The mayors of New York and Washington, D.C., on Monday night asked for public help tracking down a man suspected of killing at least two homeless people and wounding three others over the past two weeks. They released videos and photos of the suspect and boosted the reward for information on the attacks to $70,000. "We are looking for a person who is clearly depraved and is targeting people who are vulnerable," said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO