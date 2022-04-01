Police responded to reports of shots fired near North Aiken Elementary School

Buy Now (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to reports of shots fired near North Aiken Elementary.

The call came in around around 1:25 p.m., according to dispatch.

The Aiken County Public School district confirmed North Aiken Elementary and Aiken Intermediate School were on hard lockdown as a result of the call.

The lockdown transitioned to a soft lockdown which lasted until around 2:00 p.m., according to a school district official. Parents were notified by the principal with a robocall.

The immediate area has been searched, and no subjects or evidence have been located, according to Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Public Safety.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.