Books & Literature

Authors Peng Shepherd and Anne Tyler show that family is...complicated

Interviews
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's first interview is with author Peng Shepherd on her new mystery. A father and daughter, both cartographers, haven't spoken in seven years. But...

Page Six

Pulitzer-winner Anne Tyler on writing from black viewpoint: ‘I should be allowed to do it’

One of America’s most acclaimed authors is wading into the culture wars, saying she believes she should be able to create characters from a diverse range of backgrounds. Anne Tyler, 80, spoke out on the issue in an interview with The Sunday Times, stating: “I’m astonished by the appropriation issue. It would be very foolish for me to write, let’s say, a novel from the viewpoint of a black man, but I think I should be allowed to do it.” Tyler — who won the 1989 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for her novel “Breathing Lessons” — also hit out at...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Life Kit: How to get into poetry

April is National Poetry Month. And if poetry isn't your thing, don't worry. A lot of people are with you on that. But if you want to give poetry a shot and it just seems too dense or hard to appreciate, NPR's Life Kit has some tips for you. Here's NPR's Andrew Limbong with that.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

In new novel, Elizabeth Zott is a chemist with a cooking show, thanks to gender roles

A no-nonsense chemist becomes a TV cooking-show sensation in the new novel "Lessons in Chemistry." Scott Simon talks with author Bonnie Garmus about her book. Elizabeth Zott is a chemist who hosts a cooking show because it's the early 1960s and sexism, double standards, outright assault, scientific theft and discrimination all keep her from working as an actual scientist. But her TV show, "Supper At Six," and what she calls vinegar and salt - acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride - becomes a huge hit in Bonnie Garmus' debut novel, "Lessons In Chemistry." And Bonnie Garmus, who's been a copywriter, creative director and open-water swimmer, joins us now from London.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Book excerpt: "French Braid" by Anne Tyler

One of America's most beloved authors, Anne Tyler, whose works include "Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant," "The Accidental Tourist," and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Breathing Lessons," returns with a new novel about a Baltimore family spanning several decades. "French Braid" tells the story of the Garrett family, stretching from their first-ever...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUKY

Author Ladee Hubbard on love, family and resilience

Ladee Hubbard's brand-new collection of short stories, The Last Suspicious Holdout, takes place in an unnamed southern majority-Black suburb in the nineties and early 2000s. It's designed like a kind of diary for the community, with interconnecting events, people and places. As the years tick by, the adults fight for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
SheKnows

Former Days of Our Lives Heartthrob and When Calls the Heart Fave ‘Spring Into Love’ for Hallmark’s New Movie Lineup Featuring Romantic Rendezvous and Lovable Rescues

Primetime special sprinkled with a touch of daytime. Spring is right around the corner and the Hallmark Channel wants to celebrate with five Spring Into Love movies. Not only will fans get to view new premieres each Saturday from March 26, through April 23, they’ll get to see a few familiar faces, including former Days of Our Lives heartthrob Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) and When Calls the Heart fave Chris McNally (Lucas), plus Another World and One Life to Live alum Eriq La Salle (Charles; Mike).
MOVIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

LAMH Star Miss Wanda Drags Melody Holt

Miss Wanda doesn’t like that Melody Holt feels LAMH cast members use her for a storyline. Melody Holt has taken issue with her “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” costar LaTisha Scott‘s mother Miss Wanda. In the past, Wanda has been very vocal. And once Melody and LaTisha fell out, Wanda didn’t mince words on social media or in-person about Melody. And she was heated when Destiny Payton-Williams told LaTisha that Melody said she is her enemy. So Melody questioned why Destiny would discuss her with LaTisha.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Whiskey Riff

My Mind Was Blown Realizing Kelly Reilly (AKA Beth Dutton) Is Caroline Bingley In ‘Pride & Prejudice’

When I tell you I had an out of body experience over the weekend, I mean it. It was a tame Saturday night, where my best friend and I ordered take out, chilled a bottle of prosecco, and proceeded to watch one of the best (and cheesiest) period dramas of the 2000’s, Pride and Prejudice (the movie, not the TV series). Starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, the 2005 film is an adaptation of the […] The post My Mind Was Blown Realizing Kelly Reilly (AKA Beth Dutton) Is Caroline Bingley In ‘Pride & Prejudice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Jane Wyman Became a Mom During Marriage to Ronald Reagan: Get to Know More About Her Kids Maureen and Michael

Academy Award-winning actress Jane Wyman found her stride in the entertainment business in the ‘30s when she was just a teen. The Johnny Belinda star welcomed three children at the height of fame with her third ex-husband, 40th President Ronald Reagan: Maureen Reagan, Michael Reagan and Christine Reagan. The youngest Reagan child died soon after she was born.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Holding Tight, Letting Go by Sarah Hughes review – lessons from a life well lived

This is not the book that Sarah Hughes intended it to be. Aged just 46, the journalist learned that her recently treated breast cancer had not only returned and spread, it had become incurable. She went on to defy statistics and live with it for more than two years (the median is just 11 months) but it wasn’t long enough to complete the work she had originally outlined. And yet, while they’re clearly as nothing compared with some of her life’s other incomplete endeavours – most poignantly, the raising of her two children – missing chapters such as Financial Advice from an Unrepentant Gambler and The Secret Lives of Catholic Saints are also fully eclipsed by what she did manage to achieve.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES

