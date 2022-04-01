From Orange-Ricotta Pancakes To Your New Favorite Spring Pasta, Here Are 30 Irresistible Recipes To Make All April Long

Check out more stories from
Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls Recipe: This Traditional Holubtsi Recipe Is Easy Ukrainian Comfort Food
Holubtsi, or cabbage rolls, is a favorite comfort food in Ukraine. It's one of the most popular dishes in Ukraine and throughout Central Europe. There are many different recipes for cabbage rolls, and they vary from region to region and family to family. This easy cabbage roll recipe is a simple one often served in Ukraine. To make this a vegetarian recipe, simply leave out the meat and double the amount of rice.
SCALLOPED CORN CASSEROLE
Scalloped Corn Casserole is an easy side dish made with corn, eggs, cheese, butter & Ritz crackers. Perfect savory corn side that goes well with holiday dinners!. This delicious side dish is perfect for weekends and holidays alike and with how easy it is to make, you’ll find even more reasons to make it more often. It’s a comforting dish that’s synonymous with all the feelings of Home.
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
Creamy Broccoli Cheese Casserole Recipe: A Secret Ingredient Takes This Classic Casserole Recipe to the Next Level
I’ve seen lots of broccoli cheese casserole recipes topped with crackers, breadcrumbs and stuffing (how I make it). But my friend Sherry’s broccoli casserole recipe has a special ingredient that I’d never heard of before she shared it with me – she uses crushed cornflakes!. If...
Greek Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup Recipe: Creamy Lemon Soup Is Mediterranean Goodness in a Bowl
I wanted to make this classic Greek lemon soup recipe, but it calls for leftover chicken or turkey, which I didn't have. To add nutrition, I also wanted to add more vegetables to it. So I ended up with my own recipe for Greek lemon chicken vegetable soup, which is basically a big bowl of Mediterranean goodness.
Eat like the stars at the Oscars after-party with 2 Wolfgang Puck recipes
Two dishes served at the Oscars' Governors Ball and recipes to recreate it at home.
Jamie Oliver's Tuna Salad Recipe Uses An Unexpected Vegetable
Tuna salad has been around for a while, so it makes sense that it has countless variations. Fresh tuna. Canned tuna. Celery or pickles. Carrots. Jalapenos. Hard-boiled eggs. Mayo or yogurt. Some people even swear by adding sugar to their tuna!. Beyond just individual recipes, tuna salad also has regional...
Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe
Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
Skinny Baked Eggplant Parmesan Recipe With Ricotta: This Healthy Casserole Recipe Is Fabulous
Tender eggplant is baked with a blended tomato sauce and three cheeses to golden, melty perfection. This skinny eggplant casserole recipe is a healthy vegetarian dinner or light lunch. The easy eggplant recipe makes two servings, but can easily be doubled for a family. Serve with a fresh salad or...
Hall of Fame French Onion Meatballs Recipe: An Incredibly Tasty Baked Meatball Recipe
If you love French onion soup, you're going to be a fan of this easy French onion meatballs recipe. It is easy to make and packed with so much flavor!. Serve this easy ground beef meatball recipe with mashed potatoes and your favorite vegetable. Be sure to make extra to freeze for later.
Creamy White Cheddar Broccoli Soup Recipe With Croutons Tastes Like a Bowl of Freshness
Smooth, creamy and full of broccoli and cheese, this easy soup recipe just tastes fresh. The florets and stems are both used in this broccoli soup recipe, which ups the fiber and nutrition. This broccoli cheese soup recipe calls for white cheddar cheese, but you could definitely use yellow cheddar...
Daphne Oz Just Shared A Pancake Recipe From Her New Cookbook
Daphne Oz has a new cookbook coming out soon, and she's doing her part to set mouths watering in anticipation. Called "Eat Your Heart Out," the new cooking tome is a collection of Oz's 150 favorite recipes that are all completely don't have refined sugar and are gluten-free but still "full of flavor," as she explains in a cooking demonstration posted to Instagram. These recipes are designed to help eaters "feel good and strong in your skin again," she explains.
You Must Get Your Hands On These New Spring Fashion 'Fits & Let Your Style Bloom All Season Long! — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Say goodbye to seasonal sorrows and hello to spring style!. It is finally that time to store away...
Carrot Cake Pancakes Recipe
Carrot cake pancakes are the breakfast food that you never knew you needed in your life! This fantastic recipe combines pancakes and carrot cake, making for a truly unforgettable flavor duo. The cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts make the perfect topping for this breakfast dish, and if you love sweets in the morning, this is right up your alley.
Stanley Tucci shares a pasta recipe from Italy's Puglia region
Orecchiette is a pasta specialty from the Puglia region -- down in Italy's southern "heel." It's one of the country's flattest and most fertile regions, with wheat and olive oil produced in abundance. This is where Stanley Tucci's friend and writer Kay Plunkett-Hogge picked up the recipe for orecchiette with...
64 of our best brunch recipes for Mother's Day
In a perfect world, moms would be celebrated every day. So many are amazing, strong and loving people who deserve to be recognized for all that they do, not just for their families, but for their communities, friends, workplace and so much more. A big blowout bash might not be doable on a daily basis, but every year, on the second Sunday in May, it's time to pull out all the stops! This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8 — which means there's plenty of time to plan a showstopping meal for mom.
Fluffy Dairy-free Pancake Recipe: Easy Pancake Recipe for Breakfast or Brunch
These days, who doesn't have a can of coconut milk in their pantry? Use that pantry staple to make this easy coconut milk pancake recipe. In less than 15 minutes, you'll have a stack of fluffy pancakes to drizzle that maple syrup or honey on for breakfast or brunch. Delish!
6 easy recipes that are spring on a plate
Kick off spring with these easy recipes with different seasonal veggies.
15 Best Mocktail Recipes That Are Just as Exciting as Your Favorite Mixed Drink
We'll be the first to admit that a good cocktail recipe is fun for any party... but there are also times when you want to sip on something tasty without the alcohol! Ree Drummond cut back on alcohol during her weight loss journey and it was coincidentally one of the things she usually gives up for Lent. "Bottom line, I didn't drink a sip of alcohol for over four months," she says. But there are other good reasons for skipping it, too: throwing a kid's birthday party, partaking in "dry January," or keeping the drinks inclusive for guests and the expectant mama at a baby shower. No matter the reason, these mocktail recipes are just what you need!
Recipe: Lucy Greer’s Taco Pasta
Add a delicious twist to your next taco night! The whole family will love this recipe from Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets. Heat a large pot over medium high heat. Add ground Chuck, red onion, and bell peppers. Add kosher salt, chili powder, black pepper, cumin, oregano, and garlic powder. Cook for 10 minutes until meat is cooked through.
