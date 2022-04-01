ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Orange-Ricotta Pancakes To Your New Favorite Spring Pasta, Here Are 30 Irresistible Recipes To Make All April Long

By Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDZqF_0ewoL7e400

Helllooo, spring! The temperatures are finally rising, the birds are chirping, the flowers and blooming, and the farmers' markets are bustling with delicious seasonal produce. Ready to embrace the new season? Here are 30 amazing recipes to make in April and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uxju5_0ewoL7e400
BuzzFeed

1. Strawberry-Stuffed French Toast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuEYX_0ewoL7e400

Well if this sweet cream cheese, cinnamon, and strawberry French toast doesn't turn you into a morning person, I'm frankly not quite sure what could.

Recipe: Strawberry-Stuffed French Toast

Carslbad Cravings / Via carlsbadcravings.com

2. Fancy Egg Salad Sandwich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMRGT_0ewoL7e400

Make the homemade mayonnaise if you're feeling ambitious, but you can also opt for the store bought stuff. This creamy egg salad with chives may look fancy, but it's so easy to make.

Recipe: Fancy Egg Salad Sandwich

A Beautiful Plate / Via abeautifulplate.com

3. Rhubarb Scones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPycO_0ewoL7e400

These buttery, sweet, and savory scones are always a good way to start your day. Make a big batch and you can even store the extras in the freezer for lazy mornings.

Recipe: Rhubarb Scones

The View From Great Island / Via theviewfromgreatisland.com

4. Orange Ricotta Chocolate Chip Pancakes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhVen_0ewoL7e400

These citrus-infused pancakes are the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. Top them with a slab of butter or a dollop of whipped cream and some maple syrup for good measure.

Recipe: Orange Ricotta Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Two Peas and Their Pod / Via twopeasandtheirpod.com

5. Ottolenghi’s Braised Eggs with Leek and Za’atar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jhMn_0ewoL7e400

You're going to want some crusty bread or soft pita to sop up all this creamy deliciousness.

Recipe: Ottolenghi’s Braised Eggs with Leek and Za’atar

The Kitchn / Via thekitchn.com

6. Easy Fava Bean Dip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEGn9_0ewoL7e400

Give the hummus a rest and opt for this creative and fresh bean dip instead. It tastes delicious with crudité, in a big salad, or as a spread on your favorite sandwich.

Recipe: Easy Fava Bean Dip

The Wanderlust Kitchen / Via thewanderlustkitchen.com

7. Crab and Artichoke Toasts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtaDz_0ewoL7e400

Looking for a party dip that everyone can get behind? These open-faced bites taste like artichoke dip mixed with a crab melt. Yup, I know you're drooling...

Recipe: Crab and Artichoke Toasts

Well Plates / Via wellplated.com

8. Herby Butter Lettuce Salad with Tahini Dressing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ge1tN_0ewoL7e400

Sometimes simple is best, like in the case of this butter lettuce salad. There are no fancy ingredients, just crisp veggies and a creamy, tangy dressing that is totally irresistable.

Recipe: Herby Butter Lettuce Salad with Tahini Dressing

The Modern Proper / Via themodernproper.com

9. Spicy Ramen with Sweet Potatoes and Crispy Shallots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwCUQ_0ewoL7e400

It may be spring, but there are still some chilly nights ahead. Embrace the cooler temps with bowls of this slurp-able veggie ramen soup.

Recipe: Spicy Ramen with Sweet Potatoes and Crispy Shallots

Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

10. White Cheddar Mac 'n' Cheese With Sweet Peas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dyyhz_0ewoL7e400

This homemade mac is surely the most decadent way to eat your veggies.

Recipe: White Cheddar Mac 'n' Cheese With Sweet Peas

Spoon Fork Bacon / Via spoonforkbacon.com

11. Creamy Jerusalem Artichoke Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGDGW_0ewoL7e400

Top these rich bowls of soup with anything from croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese to a drizzle of hot chili oil and crispy kale. The options are endless.

Recipe: Creamy Jerusalem Artichoke Soup

Little Sunny Kitchen / Via littlesunnykitchen.com

12. Spring Asparagus Pasta Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxKEH_0ewoL7e400

It might not be picnic weather quite yet, but it's not too early to practice with this spring pasta salad. Stick with asparagus, cheese, and tomatoes or swap in whatever fresh veggies you have in the fridge.

Recipe: Spring Asparagus Pasta Salad

How Sweet Eats / Via howsweeteats.com

13. Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Bs1f_0ewoL7e400

Tangy mandarin oranges, creamy goat cheese and avocado, and sweet roasted beets make for a dinner-worthy salad that even lettuce-haters can get behind.

Recipe: Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

Chelsea's Messy Apron / Via chelseasmessyapron.com

14. Caramelized Fennel Paccheri with Sausage and Pistachios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ppkV_0ewoL7e400

Upgrade pasta night with the help of caramelized fennel, chopped pistachios, and crumbled sausage. It's a date-night worthy meal you'll want to make on repeat.

Recipe: Caramelized Fennel Paccheri with Sausage and Pistachios

The Original Dish / Via theoriginaldish.com

15. Braised Chicken With Mushrooms and Shallots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKEA0_0ewoL7e400

This one-pot meal is easy enough for a weeknight dinner but sophisticated enough for a special occasion. While the recipe calls for oyster mushrooms, I love using a mix of your favorites for the best flavor and texture.

Recipe: Braised Chicken With Mushrooms and Shallots

Bev Cooks / Via bevcooks.com

16. Creamy Potato Leek Gratin with Fennel and Gruyere Cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uE8kp_0ewoL7e400

This veggie gratin is packed with leeks, potatoes, and fennel, then it's topped with lots of cheese and cream and baked until golden, bubbly bliss.

Recipe: Creamy Potato Leek Gratin with Fennel and Gruyere Cheese

Give It Some Thyme / Via giveitsomethyme.com

17. Asparagus Tart With Tarragon, Chives and Gruyere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiLxI_0ewoL7e400

This elevated side dish begins with a simple, store bought ingredient: puff pastry dough. From there, it's topped with herby cream cheese, asparagus, and chives, then it's baked in the oven until perfectly flaky.

Recipe: Asparagus Tart With Tarragon, Chives and Gruyere

Feasting at Home / Via feastingathome.com

18. Crab, Asparagus, and Leek Quiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2NSV_0ewoL7e400

The best thing about quiche is that it's totally appropriate to eat it any time of day. Make it once and enjoy it for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Recipe: Crab, Asparagus, and Leek Quiche

Fox and Briar / Via foxandbriar.com

19. Salmon and Israeli Couscous With Cucumbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNmDC_0ewoL7e400

These salmon and couscous bowls topped with pine nuts and tangy cucumber salad feel light and fresh yet so filling.

Recipe: Salmon and Israeli Couscous With Cucumbers

Bev Cooks / Via bevcooks.com

20. Marinated Beet Poke Bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhNR9_0ewoL7e400

Maybe you don't love eating raw fish at home, or maybe you're not a huge fish fan whatsoever. These marinated beet poke bowls are a fun twist, loaded with fresh, colorful veggies and any of your favorite toppings.

Recipe: Marinated Beet Poke Bowls

Bonjon Gourmet / Via bojongourmet.com

21. Mini Chicken Pot Pies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPgoy_0ewoL7e400

These muffin tin chicken pot pies are so versatile. Serve them as appetizers, a family-friendly dinner with your favorite sides, or make some extras for on-the-go lunches.

Recipe: Mini Chicken Pot Pies

The Food Charlatan / Via thefoodcharlatan.com

22. Spring Pea Risotto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlrRZ_0ewoL7e400

Decadently creamy yet refreshing, this pea risotto makes for a great side dish or main course. It takes a little bit of effort, but it's mostly just stirring.

Recipe: Spring Pea Risotto

The Original Dish / Via theoriginaldish.com

23. Maitake Mushroom Alfredo Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGXA7_0ewoL7e400

This grown-up pasta alfredo is pretty much the most indulgent thing you can make with a few ingredients. Morel and shiitake mushrooms, crème fraîche, pasta, and white wine is pretty much all you need.

Recipe: Maitake Mushroom Alfredo Pasta

Cooking With Cocktail Rings / Via cookingwithcocktailrings.com

24. Baked Cod With Asparagus, Leeks, Lemon, and Thyme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1aZT_0ewoL7e400

Seafood season is upon us, so take full advantage with this one-pot baked cod and veggies. If you don't love cod, try swapping in another white fish like hake, halibut, or sea bass.

Recipe: Baked Baked Cod With Asparagus, Lemon, and Thyme

Feasting At Home / Via feastingathome.com

25. Strawberry Pound Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwcUp_0ewoL7e400

The greatest thing about pound cake is you can make it for dessert and enjoy the leftovers with your morning cup of coffee.

Recipe: Strawberry Pound Cake

The Recipe Critic / Via therecipecritic.com

26. Papaya Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VT3A_0ewoL7e400

Papayas are in season, so transport yourself to more tropical weather with the help of these silky, custardy dessert bars on buttery shortbread crust.

Recipe: Papaya Bars

A Cozy Kitchen / Via acozykitchen.com

27. Key Lime Cheesecake Parfaits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZA5I7_0ewoL7e400

This deconstructed key lime pie is refreshing, zesty, and so flavorful. Plus, it's ideally proportioned so you don't have to share your precious bites.

Recipe: Key Lime Cheesecake Parfaits

Belly Full / Via bellyfull.net

28. Pineapple Mint Caipirinhas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhTrS_0ewoL7e400

If you've never tried a caipirinha, this Brazilian-inspired cocktail is made with a rum-like spirit called cachaca. This version is infused with pineapple, mint, and plenty of fresh squeezed lime.

Recipe: Pineapple Mint Caipirinhas

Girl on the Range / Via girlontherange.com

29. Strawberry Gin Sour Cocktail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKMNj_0ewoL7e400

This sophisticated drink might look like some fancy concoction you'd order at a cocktail bar, but it's really only five ingredients: strawberries, gin, elderflower liqueur, lime juice and egg white.

Recipe: Strawberry Gin Sour Cocktail

Super Golden Bakes / Via supergoldenbakes.com

30. Spicy Cucumber Margarita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvp5s_0ewoL7e400

Upgrade your taco Tuesday with the help of these spicy-meets-crisp springtime margs.

Recipe: Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

