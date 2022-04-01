Julius Randle out tomorrow, Knicks still not planning to shut him down for season

Fred Katz: Julius Randle is OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Cavaliers with the quad injury. Knicks say he’s day-to-day. There’s no plan as of today for him to shut it down for the season.

Source: Twitter @FredKatz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

today’s @SInow open floor with @Chris Herring

🦌giannis’s mvp push!

🤔is rj barrett going to be a star and what can the knicks get for julius randle?

🗳our ballots (in✏️) with a deep dive convo about dpoy and mip, and a not-so-deep chat about 6moy

🎧link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 4:54 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are both averaging exactly 20.1 points and shooting 41.2 and 41.1 percent, respectively. That ranks them 101, 102 in NBA for players with minimum requirements of shots. Knicks record: 34-43. – 1:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle is OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Cavaliers with the quad injury. Knicks say he’s day-to-day. There’s no plan as of today for him to shut it down for the season. – 12:59 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks eliminated, but there still are questions

The biggest one is future of Julius Randle, who has disappointed this season. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:38 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Facing elimination, Julius Randle is Knicks’ biggest question newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:49 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: both Julius Randle and his agent, Aaron Mintz, deny report stating Randle requested a trade earlier this week. Randle reiterates desire to help NYK win title, talks about impact boos at MSG have had on his young son. More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked the cap/tax going up, Randle saying he doesn’t want a trade, Mobley out for a bit, LBJ & AD coming back soon, a kind-of update on Murry & MPJ and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!

youtu.be/KGV04VB49oQ – 5:51 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Julius Randle denies requesting trade from Knicks on Monday night nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/31/jul… – 4:09 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Julius Randle was asked if he requested a trade after the Bulls’ game Monday – as WFAN’s Craig Carton said on air in his “unconfirmed rumor.” “That’s not true, bro. That’s just not true, simple as that, it’s not true at all. – 9:19 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Julius Randle denies report stating he requested a trade earlier this week, reiterates that he wants to help NY win title. “That was part of the challenge of coming here. I wanted to see this city and organization win a championship.” More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:03 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

“I love being a Knick.”

Julius Randle shoots down suggestions he wants out of New York.

Story here ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/UrAhdVxLbB pic.twitter.com/OFXmup1KKL – 8:20 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Randle earns cheers, denies trade request but explains frustration newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:49 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Knicks’ Julius Randle denies rumored trade request: ‘That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true’

cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 12:25 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle emphatically denies he wants to leave the Knicks; acknowledges frustration with young son hearing the fans negativity nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:42 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

In addition to firmly denying that he asked Knicks for a trade, Julius Randle reiterated multiple times tonight that he wants to be w/NYK long term, something he’s said several times in the past. When asked about playing amid scrutiny in New York, Randle said “I’m built for it.” – 10:42 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle says multiple times that he wants to be with the Knicks and denied report that he requested a trade: “Not true.” – 10:32 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Julius Randle asked about unconfirmed WFAN report that stated he asked management for a trade after Monday’s game vs. CHI: “That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true. It’s just as simple as that.” – 10:28 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle on WFAN’s suggestion that he asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “It’s not true. It’s just not true. Simple as that. It’s just not true at all.” – 10:27 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Hornets 125, Knicks 114.

Knicks fall to 34-43, 11th in the East. They have 12th-best lottery odds.

• Fournier 30 & 4

• Barrett 25-4-3

• Randle 21-5-7

• Bridges 31-6-3

• Ball 20-5-15

Knicks’ tragic number is now 2. – 9:58 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

If the Knicks want to change the fan’s perception of Julius Randle they should let him operate the t-shirt mega cannons because the fans can’t resist those. – 9:34 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Excellent last few minutes for Charlotte, executing on both ends. Expect Randle/Fournier to come back in soon – 9:25 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Hornets lead the Knicks 91-83.

• Fournier 27 & 4

• Barrett 20-3-3

• Randle 17-4-6

• Bridges 17-3-2

• Oubre 19 pts – 9:20 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

I see ya, Cody Martin. What a finish over Randle. pic.twitter.com/4zOTAT2Vxt – 9:08 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Hornets 31-29.

• Barrett 11 pts

• Randle 8 pmts

• Burks 0-4-3

• Bridges 11 pts

Knicks shooting 62 percent. Hornets shooting 57 percent. – 8:05 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Walt Frazier mostly defending Julius Randle, saying criticism “unfair.” Points out only 2 other players averaging a 20, 10 and 5. But adds some flak he’s “brought upon himself.” – 8:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Frustration building for Knicks’ Randle — and Thibodeau doesn’t have an answer other than play hard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Some boos for Randle in pregame introductions, cheers when he hits a 3 to cut deficit to 7-4. – 7:45 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Boos for Julius Randle in starting lineup intros. – 7:39 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

I asked Thibodeau if, as far as he knows, Julius Randle wants to be with the Knicks. His answer:

“Yeah, as a coach, you coach the players that you have. And you love them all. If you play for me, I love you. It’s simple. The challenge is to bring the best out of each other.” – 6:12 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Thibodeau on the report that Randle asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.” – 6:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Fournier is available tonight. And Randle and Robinson are starting again. – 6:06 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau on the WFAN “unconfirmed” report that Julius Randle asked for a trade following Monday’s game: “Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not gonna respond to something like that anyway, but let’s be real. C’mon.” – 5:55 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Julius Randle angling for trade from Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rum… – 5:29 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Many wondered it coming into the season and they haven’t stopped since.

Story here on the big Julius Randle question ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/fNrws81JW6 pic.twitter.com/cOHTafDukZ – 10:12 AM

Marc Berman: Julius Randle will start. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / March 27, 2022

Fred Katz: Julius Randle is a game time decision, Tom Thibodeau said. Mitchell Robinson will “most likely” start. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 27, 2022

Tommy Beer: Julius Randle (quad) is listed as questionable for this afternoon’s game vs. the Pistons. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / March 27, 2022