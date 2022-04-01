ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Studio Display review

By Paul Reiffer
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 1 day ago
In the new 27” 5k Studio Display, Apple has delivered not just an impressive partner to its latest M1 Mac line-up, but also a worthy replacement for their previous Cinema Display. While not quite as feature rich as the flagship 6k Pro Display XDR, the Studio Display delivers a great experience...

ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

