Halvorson Farms was started in 1988 by Kim Halvorson-Kitzman. She started with nothing and just 10 years later she had three barns. MSU gaining national exposure with second straight Frozen Four appearance. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Frozen Four is coming up next week, and the MSU men’s hockey team...

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO